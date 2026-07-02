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Idols SA star gets new court date after missing two appearances

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

2 July 2026

02:21 pm

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The singer was arrested earlier this year following an alleged physical altercation with his cousin.

Mthokozisi Ndaba

Idols SA 2017 runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba. Picture: Facebook

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Idols SA season 13 runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba is set to appear in court next week after missing two appearances.

The 34-year-old singer was arrested earlier this year following an alleged physical altercation with his cousin Vukile Jaca, 32.

Assault case

The pair reportedly opened assault cases against each other and spent a night behind bars before being released on R500 bail each.

According to Daily Sun, the case was referred to the Family and Marriage Association of South Africa (Famsa) for mediation after Ndaba and Jaca agreed to try to resolve the matter out of court. However, Ndaba failed to attend the scheduled mediation session, prompting the matter to return to court. He also failed to appear at a subsequent court hearing, after which the magistrate issued a warrant for his arrest.

Ndaba told the publication he was unable to attend the court proceedings because he had been admitted to hospital.

He added that the warrant for his arrest had since been cancelled and that he is expected to return to court on Wednesday, July 8.

Mthokozisi Ndaba evicted

A few weeks ago, Ndaba told TshisaLIVE he had been going through a difficult period after being evicted from his home and while going through a divorce.

“I’m going through a lot now. I’m going through a divorce from my wife. It’s been a lot. I got kicked out of the Soweto complex where I was living. I have lost everything. Everything is happening at the same time,” he said.

Ndaba rose to fame after finishing as runner-up on Idols SA season 13 in 2017.

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