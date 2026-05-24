Chris Brown receives honorary doctorate degree

The singer received an honorary doctorate in Visual and Performing Arts.

American singer Chris Brown has received an honorary doctorate in Visual and Performing Arts from Harvest Christian University in Los Angeles.

The musician shared the news on social media over the weekend, posting photos of himself wearing academic regalia during the ceremony.

Brown also shared an image of the honorary Doctor of Philosophy certificate awarded to him by the institution.

The recognition was given in honour of his contribution to music, dance and entertainment.

“I DID A THING!” Brown wrote on Instagram.

Honorary doctorates are awarded by institutions to recognise an individual’s contribution to a specific field or society. Unlike academic degrees, they are conferred without the recipient completing a formal course of study.

Multi-award-winning star

Brown rose to fame in the mid-2000s with songs including Run It!, Forever, With You and No Guidance.

Over the years, he has built a career as a singer, songwriter, dancer and performer.

The artist has won several awards throughout his career, including Grammy Awards and BET Awards, and remains one of the most commercially successful R&B artists globally.

Brown performed in South Africa in December 2024 as part of his international tour, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg to a crowd of more than 92 000 fans.