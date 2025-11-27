Women For Change founder denies she made ‘millions for personal gain’ after women’s shutdown

Founder Sabrina Walter has initiated legal action against those who allege that she and the organisation are fraudsters.

Women For Change founder Sabrina Walter says she is taking legal action against those who claim she and the organisation are fraudsters.

“Claims that WFC is ‘not registered,’ that we ‘profit financially,’ or that we ‘use millions for personal gain’ are completely false,” Walter said in a statement on Wednesday.

The accusations against Walter and the NPO aren’t new. However, they have resurfaced days after Women For Change led a nationwide campaign against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

“After successfully leading the nationwide G20 women’s shutdown and the global campaign for GBVF to be declared a national disaster, it is deeply disappointing to see false and defamatory allegations being spread about Women For Change and me as the founder,” said Walter.

Leading the criticism of WFC is a TikTok user named Tattooed Papi.

Responding to WFC’s recent statement, Tattooed Papi questioned who the women WFC has supported are.

“What core work do you do for survivors, where are these survivors… how come no woman, since I was cancelled last year for the Chris Brown campaign, there has been no woman that has come into my comments section or my DMs or on their personal social media and said this is how Women For Change have helped me,” asked Tattooed Papi.

Long-standing accusations

A year ago, WFC submitted a petition to the Home Affairs and Sport, Arts, and Culture departments to prevent US singer Chris Brown from performing in the country.

On 1 October 2024, WFC issued an official statement strongly condemning the Brown concerts scheduled for 14 and 15 December 2024 in Johannesburg.

Despite their efforts, the US singer performed in the country to great appreciation from his South African fans.

Since the Chris Brown petition, Walter says she has been a target.

Two German feminist women scammed the purple profile gang of idiots 🟣 😅@womenforchange5 you need to be investigated.@chrisbrown you need to sue this organisation to oblivion for using your image negatively without your permission pic.twitter.com/MZ6x4o1eH5 — Norma Kay (@realnorma_kay) November 25, 2025

“I have been targeted with hate speech, xenophobia, harassment and coordinated attempts to destroy my credibility,” she said.

Walter said she has already opened a criminal case, a protection order and a civil high court matter. “These legal processes are ongoing,” she said.

She said the attacks take energy away from the real work they do for survivors.

“Our impact is immense, public and verifiable: national campaigns, survivor support, the country’s largest GBVF petition and a key role in the national disaster declaration. Spreading misinformation against an organisation fighting for women’s lives is not activism, it harms survivors.”

According to a registration certificate on WFC’s website, the NPO was registered on 12 December 2018.

The organisation was initially registered as Catch Me If You Can Athletic Club (CMIYC) in 2018 and was changed to what is now known as WFC in 2023.

The NPO’s financial statements for the last three years are available on the site.

“These documents confirm our legal status, tax compliance, financial management, and operational accountability as a registered and recognised non-profit organisation in South Africa,” it states on the website.

