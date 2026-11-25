Videos played in Polokwane court showed Shebeshxt discussing his arrests and jail time.

TikTok videos played at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, showed musician Katlego Lehlogonolo Chauke, known as Shebeshxt, saying he wished to commit attempted murder and first-degree murder because he had no academic degree.

According to reports, he made the remarks in October 2025, weeks before his arrest on 12 November 2025 over an alleged shooting in Ladanna.

Chauke is in court on his fifth bail bid, but second bid on new facts in the magistrate’s court.

A video in which Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo “Shebe Maburna” Chauke allegedly boasts about his intention to commit first-degree murder has been played in court during his bail hearing. Credit: Rendani Raliphaswa https://t.co/tpeiuEmOo3 – SABC News (@SABCNews) November 24, 2026

What Shebeshxt said in the videos

Investigating officer Captain Phaladi Makola testified that the clips came from TikTok.

An interpreter translated the speaker’s words, which touched on his first arrest at 15 and one linked to firearms.

“I used to find myself always being in custody, but now I don’t want to live that life finding myself in custody,” the interpreter relayed.

The speaker also reflected on his time in prison.

“Actually I spend more time in jail than being outside,” the interpreter stated.

Advocate Mutheiwana Sikhwari SC objected, arguing that police had collected the clips from social media.

“We don’t know the manner in which the message was communicated and we don’t know the manner in which the integrity of the message was maintained,” he told the court.

He also said AI-generated content could not be ruled out. “I submit that this material will not be reliable at all,” he claimed.

Magistrate allows the videos

State prosecutor Kgaogelo Lekoloane argued that the defence had confused the weight of evidence with its admissibility. “We are not at that point as we speak,” he said.

He added that Chauke had already testified. “He presented his own case the way he would have wanted to present his own case,” the prosecutor stated.

Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi dismissed the objection. “Hence, all relevant factors including evidence should be led for the court to be satisfied in that regard,” he ruled.

Shebeshxt bail hearing continues

The matter resumed on Wednesday, 25 November.

Makola read a letter from Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Thenga into the record.

It was addressed to Chauke’s former attorneys, who withdrew on 10 September 2026.

“In light of your withdrawal, this office will not be proceeding to entertain your representative,” Thenga wrote.

“Consequently, I consider this matter finalised and will close our file,” the letter continued.

Makola also said the trial was set for May 2027 because the defence was only available then.

The bail hearing continues with Makola being cross-examined by Sikhwari.