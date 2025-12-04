‘It was just weird’: Da L.E.S on what caused the stroke he suffered in 2024

The rapper is working on new music and preparing to release his 10th album.

Leslie Mampe Jr, popularly known as Da L.E.S, says stress was the main cause of the stroke he suffered in July last year on his 39th birthday.

The rapper opened up about the incident and his recovery in a recent interview on L-Tido’s podcast.

He said the stroke happened shortly after a night out with friends.

“I went home, and I just had a stroke just like that. I don’t even know what happened, to tell the truth. It was just weird,” he said.

The rapper said he used to party hard and take drugs as a way of coping with stress, but he does not believe it was the cause of the stroke.

He said the passing of his father and several close friends, including the late rappers AKA and Riky Rick, contributed to his stress.

“I was hiding a lot of stress from everybody. I had a lot of pressure and, just to be real, there was a lot of partying,” he said.

“All I would ever do since I got into this industry was just make music and party, because my character goes with partying.

“I was the life of the party, and there just comes a time where your body just says no, and yeah, it got me.”

Grateful for life

The musician is currently recovering. He said the process is ongoing but improving.

“It goes through stages, but I am walking now… The arm, I can’t feel it. I can get it up, but I cannot feel the hand, but it will get there,” he said.

He added that he was grateful to be alive.

“I am just happy to be alive and to be given one more chance. I can imagine if I left this world and my kids. I just feel happy. I had a stroke, and it’s insane that it was on my birthday.”

Da L.E.S is working on new music and preparing to release his 10th album.

