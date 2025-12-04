Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

‘It was just weird’: Da L.E.S on what caused the stroke he suffered in 2024

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

4 December 2025

03:33 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The rapper is working on new music and preparing to release his 10th album.

Da L.E.S

Da L.E.S. Picture: 2freshles/Instagram

Leslie Mampe Jr, popularly known as Da L.E.S, says stress was the main cause of the stroke he suffered in July last year on his 39th birthday.

The rapper opened up about the incident and his recovery in a recent interview on L-Tido’s podcast.

He said the stroke happened shortly after a night out with friends.

“I went home, and I just had a stroke just like that. I don’t even know what happened, to tell the truth. It was just weird,” he said.

The rapper said he used to party hard and take drugs as a way of coping with stress, but he does not believe it was the cause of the stroke.

He said the passing of his father and several close friends, including the late rappers AKA and Riky Rick, contributed to his stress.

“I was hiding a lot of stress from everybody. I had a lot of pressure and, just to be real, there was a lot of partying,” he said.

“All I would ever do since I got into this industry was just make music and party, because my character goes with partying.

“I was the life of the party, and there just comes a time where your body just says no, and yeah, it got me.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘People thought I was going to die’ — Da Les opens up about stroke recovery journey

RELATED ARTICLES

Grateful for life

The musician is currently recovering. He said the process is ongoing but improving.

“It goes through stages, but I am walking now… The arm, I can’t feel it. I can get it up, but I cannot feel the hand, but it will get there,” he said.

He added that he was grateful to be alive.

“I am just happy to be alive and to be given one more chance. I can imagine if I left this world and my kids. I just feel happy. I had a stroke, and it’s insane that it was on my birthday.”

Da L.E.S is working on new music and preparing to release his 10th album.

NOW READ: ‘Before you guys met me I had 17 years of stage performances’ says Khaya Dladla on stage return

Read more on these topics

Da L.E.S music stroke

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Lesufi says ANC must deal with illegal immigration crisis before it’s too late
South Africa ‘For now, we will take a commercial break’ -Presidency shrugs off US G20 snub
Politics ANC sued for R20m over unpaid bills
News EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi admits copper theft scene visit, defends promotion amid blue lights saga
South Africa ‘Bring back my child, I need my Sassa grant’: How caregivers are threatened by negligent parents

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp