12 years on: Nelson Mandla honoured in song

We all knew that late South African President Nelson Mandela enjoyed dancing so much that there’s the ‘Madiba dance’ coined after his simple movement of swaying bent arms and a gentle side-to-side movement with minimal leg action.

However, Madiba’s musical taste is rarely discussed. He did enjoy music.

On the 12th anniversary of his death, we remember the globally adored former statesman through some of his favourite musicians and songs.

Madiba in song

Joshua Pulumo Mohapeloa

When Zeni Mandela wrote lyrics from an Elvis song on the back of a letter she sent her father in prison, he replied with a list of musicians he thought she should listen to.

Among them was Lesotho-born folk composer Joshua Pulumo Mohapeloa who was a prominent choral music composer in Sesotho.

Asimbonanga by Johnny Clegg

Inspired by Mandela, Clegg’s classic hit Asimbonanga was one of Madiba’s favourite ditties.

While performing the song in 1999 during a concert in Frankfurt, Germany, Madiba surprised Clegg by joining him on stage doing the Madiba dance.

Bring Him Back Home (Nelson Mandela) Hugh Masekela

Another Mandela-inspired song was Bring Him Back Home (Nelson Mandela) by Hugh Masekela. Mandela was a great fan of Masekela.

While in prison, Madiba wrote the trumpeter a letter that inspired the song Bring Him Back Home (Nelson Mandela).

The Manhattan Brothers

The Manhattan Brothers were one of the first superstar musicians in South Africa during the 1940s and 1950s.

The band consisted of four school friends, Joe Mogotsi, Ronnie Sehume, Rufus Khoza and the late Nathan Mdlele.

Mandela was a big fan of the collective, so much so that he wanted to see them perform at the 1990 Wembley concert after his release.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

World-renowned, Grammy-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo was one of Madiba’s favourite bands for their traditional, infectious melodies and harmonies.

The group first met Madiba at his birthday party in 1990, not long after his release from jail.

“We were on stage, and we sang a song, and he stood up, and he danced with us, and he shook our hands, and he said keep up the good work… your music has been a great inspiration for me,” Albert Mazibuko, a founding member of the band, told CNN.

“After that, he never wanted to do anything without Ladysmith Black Mambazo – we have been with him all over the place.”

