OPINION | FOMO, fine dining and fuming commuters make Luxurious Marble Circus the talk of the town

In this opinion piece, Kaunda Selisho unpacks the online chatter around The Luxurious Marble Circus 2026, from the food and FOMO to the traffic gripes.

When The Luxurious Marble Circus first pitched its tent at Ground The Venue in Muldersdrift in October 2024, excitement for the event was palpable among a very niche subset of Joburgers. Two years later, the third annual edition over the last weekend of September 2026 has generated a different kind of noise.

The event is a collaboration between the Marble Group, G&G Productions, Grid Worldwide and title partner Investec. Unlike most other festivals in the province focused primarily on accessible food or music, this one promised something different: premium food, theatrical production, fashion, and music in a single immersive package rather than another standard outdoor rave.

After that first edition, I walked away impressed by the ambition and the detail, while also noting the inevitable growing pains of a new event still learning the practical realities of staging at scale.

An aerial shot of The Luxurious Marble Circus 2026 at Ground The Venue in Muldersdrift. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram, @luxurious_marble_circus

After launching with a carefully orchestrated campaign crafted to manufacture hype, this year, it was pushed to the forefront of water-cooler conversation through the messier, more persuasive sound of people who were actually there posting their photos, stories, gripes and residual glow across X, Instagram and TikTok.

The result has been a visible wave of FOMO among lifestyle-event regulars who are already planning to secure tickets next time.

Unpacking the chatter

After spending the last few days taking in all the chatter, I have noticed how consistently the conversation returns to the same experiences. Food remains the most frequently praised element. Chef David Higgs and the Marble Group’s large culinary teams have turned festival dining into something closer to a multi-course outing alongside the usual queue-for-a-burger affair.

A seated dining area at The Luxurious Marble Circus 2026. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram, @luxurious_marble_circus

Handfuls of attendees have gushed over the range of food available-from casual Pantry-inspired stalls and sushi to more elevated settings-and the sheer volume of staff and crockery required to deliver it without complete collapse.

The production values of the main stage also dominate feeds, and the towering structure, projection, pyrotechnics and the constant presence of performers have remained one of the most consistent elements of the festival over the years.

Brand activations such as Heineken House, with its music, fashion and interactive touches, and Savanna’s Dry District continue to feature heavily in the visual storytelling, with new brands coming on board for this year’s edition and getting their money’s worth in social media mentions across the two-day festival.

Not all that glitters

And it’s not all luxury and glamour either, because the less flattering posts are equally useful. Attendees of the Sunday affair, whom I spoke to about their experience, lamented poor traffic management, which caused an hour-long bottleneck at the entrance. This led to some people needing to exit their cabs metres away from the venue before embarking on a long walk to the entrance to avoid running up the meter on their e-hailing rides. Some also noted having the same experience when exiting the venue.

There has been a gap created between curated images and lived reality, and I’ve noticed that this has produced a few recurring misconceptions.

One is that the event is purely an exclusive, inaccessible playground for the already-connected. Ticket prices start in a range that is premium but not astronomical for a two-day experience of this ambition, and capacity has expanded. Another is the assumption that it is simply a music festival (where one only gets to watch DJs play sets) with better catering.

The music lineup is strong and hyper-local, but the organisers have been deliberate about positioning food, design, fashion and theatrical surprise as co-equal pillars.

A third misconception is that the polished social-media aesthetic is the whole story, but, in my experience, the organic posts that generate the most FOMO are often the imperfect ones.

SA’s festival landscape

A bar at The Luxurious Marble Circus 2026. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram, @luxurious_marble_circus

South Africa’s festival landscape makes the timing of the event’s success particularly interesting for me.

Several long-running events have either disappeared, paused or shifted format. Rocking the Daisies cancelled its 2026 edition, citing unforeseen circumstances, and opted instead for scaled-down one-day shows under a different banner. Other once-reliable fixtures have changed dates, reduced scope or struggled with the economics of large-scale outdoor production.

In that environment, an event that has sold out successive editions, maintained a distinct identity and continued to generate authentic word-of-mouth is well positioned. The organic chatter-both the breathless praise and the constructive criticism-functions as free, high-trust marketing. It tells potential ticket buyers that the experience is real enough to argue about, photograph obsessively and already plan around for next year.

The organisers have shown a remarkable willingness to iterate.

The festival has remained at Ground The Venue while growing in scale and complexity. In May 2026, they extended the brand into The Magical Marble Family Fest at James & Ethel Gray Park in Melrose. This multi-generational, more playful offering demonstrated the concept’s flexibility beyond the adult-premium lane.

@sandiside8 Day 1 of The Luxurious Marble Circus. First time ever and was a tad disappointed. It’s an elevated DStv Delicious as my fav @Emmanuel Tjiya compare it too. It is well organised, great staff, clean, the sound quality is great. The layout works well, lots of walking. The food was underwhelming though. It’s not Pantry level. It feels mass produced for the event. But the ice cream was amazing, per usual. Some drinks prices are steep. #luxuriousmarblecircus #muldersdrift #pantryrosebank #joburgtiktok ♬ September – Earth, Wind & Fire

And, as someone with first-hand experience of the event, it is evident that feedback from the first two editions clearly informed the 2026 production numbers and the broader experiential map.

In essence, it’s worth noting that the Luxurious Marble Circus is still young. If the first edition had clear room to grow, the third is evidence that organisers have turned that growth into social proof that travels further than any official reel. Now, the event is free to expand into the space the absence that other festival mainstays have left.

– Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Citizen.