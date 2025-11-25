‘Baby shower of our dreams’: Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert and husband celebrate first baby

The couple announced the pregnancy last month, followed by a gender reveal.

Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert and her husband, Enrico Vermaak, recently celebrated their first child with a stunning baby shower.

The couple announced the pregnancy last month, followed by a gender reveal confirming they are expecting a girl.

ALSO READ: Springboks baby boom 2025: Faf de Klerk, Edwill van der Merwe show off new ‘Bokkies’ [PICS]

Inside Natasha Joubert’s baby shower

The event took place at Rosemary Hill Farm in Pretoria West.

The décor featured shades of pink, including blush, dusty rose and light pastel tones.

The mother-to-be looked stunning in a sleeveless, maxi-length dress with three-dimensional floral detailing, showing her cute baby bump.

“Our dearest baby girl. Celebrating you. We could not have dreamt of a more beautiful and perfect day…” Joubert wrote in a video caption on Instagram.

She also shared that the baby shower was held at the same venue where they learned the baby’s gender.

Pregnancy Journey

In her pregnancy announcement last month, Joubert spoke about challenges she had faced.

“I have been challenged mentally, physically and psychologically. I’ve had many turbulences with friendships and work and have felt guilty [of] not just feeling joyous,” she said.

She added that she had taken time to process those emotions before sharing the pregnancy news publicly.

“I wanted to ensure I work through a lot so that now I can fully embrace and feel all the amazing emotions. Enrico and I are on cloud 10 000 000. We love this little one so much.”

The couple married earlier this year in an intimate ceremony at Cavalli Estate in Cape Town.

Vermaak proposed during a sunset yacht cruise at the V&A Waterfront in February 2024.

NOW READ: Miss Universe president gives health update on Miss Jamaica after pageant fall