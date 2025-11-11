‘It was love at first sight’: John Steenhuisen on meeting his second wife, politics and more

The political leader was a guest on Lee-Ann van Rooi's popular kykNET talk show 'Waar daar ’n wil is', airing tonight.

DA leader and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen opens up about his life and career on kykNET’s Waar daar ’n wil is, airing this Tuesday at 9 pm.

In the episode, Steenhuisen speaks with host Lee-Ann van Rooi about his political journey, personal life, and experiences in agriculture.

Two of his close friends, Steve Ikin and Sandy van Hoogstraten, also join the conversation, sharing insights into his personality and life beyond politics.

Meeting his wife

Steenhuisen spoke openly about his marriage to his second wife, Terry, saying their connection was immediate.

“It was absolutely a case of love at first sight,” he said.

“I wish it had been under different circumstances, but after 15 years of marriage and only happiness, it’s wonderful to come home to someone who understands what you’re going through.”

He said that they were both still married to other partners when they met.

Steenhuisen was married to his first wife for ten years before they divorced.

A glimpse into John Steenhuisen personal life

Friends Steve Ikin and Sandy van Hoogstraten described Steenhuisen as loyal, humorous, and generous.

They said he enjoys cooking and often invites friends over for meals.

Outside of his family- and friends-oriented life, Steenhuisen is one of the country’s notable political leaders.

Before entering politics, he held a variety of jobs, including working at a French restaurant in uMhlanga and later managing apartment buildings.

He joined the Democratic Party at 22 and served as a ward councillor for ten years, which he credits as the foundation of his political journey.

Steenhuisen also shared that he went to university but did not complete his studies.

“I’m a bit tired of being known as South Africa’s most famous matriculant,” he joked.

“I did go to university, but I didn’t finish. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it – and maybe silence a few people along the way.”

