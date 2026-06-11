‘It represents growth, renewal and a positive outlook’: Emtee on his new haircut

The rapper recently debuted a new look on social media.

Rapper Emtee recently set tongues wagging on social media after cutting off his dreadlocks.

The rapper said his new haircut represents a fresh start and a new phase in his life.

I can’t believe Emtee actually cut off his dreads pic.twitter.com/3Gjv1hkgku — NOT the normal one📍. (@ifhimwhynotme) June 6, 2026

Beginning of a new chapter

In a statement on Wednesday, Emtee said the haircut symbolises growth and renewal.

“This past weekend, on 6 June 2026, I made a personal decision to embrace change and begin a new chapter by getting a fresh haircut,” he said.

“While it may seem like a simple change, it represents growth, renewal and a positive outlook for the journey ahead,” he said.

He added that the new look also marks a reset in focus and direction in his career.

“This moment marks a fresh start, renewed focus and a commitment to moving forward with purpose and determination. New Haircut. New Journey. New Energy,” he said.

Emtee said he was grateful for the support he has received.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my parents, my brother and sister, my supporters and everyone who continues to stand by me,” he said.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to walk this journey with me. Your support inspires me every day, and I look forward to sharing this next chapter with you.”