Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

‘It represents growth, renewal and a positive outlook’: Emtee on his new haircut

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

11 June 2026

02:30 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The rapper recently debuted a new look on social media.

Emtee's new look

Award-winning rapper Emtee, real name Mthebeni Ndevu. Picture: Instagram/@emteethehustla

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Rapper Emtee recently set tongues wagging on social media after cutting off his dreadlocks.

The rapper said his new haircut represents a fresh start and a new phase in his life.

Beginning of a new chapter

In a statement on Wednesday, Emtee said the haircut symbolises growth and renewal.

“This past weekend, on 6 June 2026, I made a personal decision to embrace change and begin a new chapter by getting a fresh haircut,” he said.

“While it may seem like a simple change, it represents growth, renewal and a positive outlook for the journey ahead,” he said.

He added that the new look also marks a reset in focus and direction in his career.

“This moment marks a fresh start, renewed focus and a commitment to moving forward with purpose and determination. New Haircut. New Journey. New Energy,” he said.

Emtee said he was grateful for the support he has received.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my parents, my brother and sister, my supporters and everyone who continues to stand by me,” he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Thank you to everyone who continues to walk this journey with me. Your support inspires me every day, and I look forward to sharing this next chapter with you.”

Read more on these topics

Emtee

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime 12 people shot dead, several injured at Jumpers Informal Settlement
News Outrage over Agriculture department’s leaked FMD e-mail
News Crime stats: Here are Gauteng’s residential robbery hotspots
Crime Fear grows after R4 rifles stolen from army base
News More Ghanaians repatriated: Immigration checks reveal at least 491 of 673 overstayed their visit to SA

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News