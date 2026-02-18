‘False and misleading’: Gogo Skhotheni denies claims she has reunited with ex-husband

Gogo Skhotheni first announced the breakup in January 2024.

Reality TV star and DJ Gogo Skhotheni, real name Tumi Motsoeneng, has denied rumours that she has rekindled her relationship with her ex-husband, Monde Shange.

Reports surfaced after a Facebook account posing as Skhotheni posted old pictures of the couple together.

Addressing the rumours, Skhotheni said the Facebook account is fake, adding that she does not have an active Facebook profile.

“Please be aware that I do not have an active Facebook account. There is a fake account currently posting old pictures of me and my ex. This has absolutely nothing to do with me.

“My official Facebook was previously deactivated when it had over 800k followers, and I have not returned to the platform,” she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

Skhotheni added that she has no plans to revisit past relationships.

“I want to make it clear that I have no intention of posting or revisiting past relationships.

“Any content being shared from that account is false and misleading. Kindly report the fake page.”

Gogo Skhotheni’s breakup

Skhotheni first announced her breakup from Shange in January 2024, revealing that she had been single for six months at the time.

“I have been single for six months, and people still think I am in a relationship. Maybe because my break-up with my ex was a mature one,” she wrote.

“Whenever we are seen together, it’s because of our kids or business, but besides everything, we are no longer dating. It’s been a while. We stopped following each other on all social media platforms in late 2022. We officially broke up six months ago,” she wrote at the time.

The pair share two children: a daughter, Liyana, and their late son, Monde Jr, who passed away in May last year after a lifelong battle with a terminal illness.

