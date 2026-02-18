WATCH: Tyla makes a surprise appearance at Cardi B’s Miss Drama Tour in LA

The superstar also features on Cardi B's latest album, Am I the Drama?

South African music sensation Tyla was one of the surprise acts during the second night of Cardi B’s sold-out Los Angeles show on her Miss Drama Tour on Monday.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, whose real name is Tyla Laura Seethal, features on Cardi B’s latest album, Am I the Drama?

She appears on the hit song “Nice Guy“, which the pair also performed together on Monday night.

“I would like to present to you the most beautiful girl in Africa, Tyla,” Cardi B said as she introduced her to the stage.

Miss Drama Tour

The Miss Drama Tour is the American multi-award-winning rapper’s first-ever arena headlining tour.

Cardi B kicked off the Little Miss Drama Tour in Palm Desert, California, on 11 February 2026 and is scheduled to conclude on 18 April 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The tour will include 35 arena shows across North America, with major stops in Los Angeles, New York (MSG), Chicago, Toronto, and Atlanta.

The tour comes in support of Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, which was released in September 2025.

In a viral video shared on social media, Cardi B said she plans to take a much-needed break after the tour and remove her butt implants.

“After this tour, I’m taking some out. After this tour, I don’t want to hear from nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia – nobody hit me up, nobody nothing. I’m taking this [butt] out,” she said.

