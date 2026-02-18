Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

WATCH: Tyla makes a surprise appearance at Cardi B’s Miss Drama Tour in LA

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

18 February 2026

10:53 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The superstar also features on Cardi B's latest album, Am I the Drama?

Cardi B and Tyla on stage

Cardi B and Tyla on stage at the Miss Drama Tour in LA. Picture: Screenshot/X

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

South African music sensation Tyla was one of the surprise acts during the second night of Cardi B’s sold-out Los Angeles show on her Miss Drama Tour on Monday.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, whose real name is Tyla Laura Seethal, features on Cardi B’s latest album, Am I the Drama?

She appears on the hit song “Nice Guy“, which the pair also performed together on Monday night.

“I would like to present to you the most beautiful girl in Africa, Tyla,” Cardi B said as she introduced her to the stage.

ALSO READ: Siya Kolisi and Tyla turn heads at NBA All Star weekend in LA [PICS]

Miss Drama Tour

The Miss Drama Tour is the American multi-award-winning rapper’s first-ever arena headlining tour.

Cardi B kicked off the Little Miss Drama Tour in Palm Desert, California, on 11 February 2026 and is scheduled to conclude on 18 April 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The tour will include 35 arena shows across North America, with major stops in Los Angeles, New York (MSG), Chicago, Toronto, and Atlanta.

The tour comes in support of Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, which was released in September 2025.

RELATED ARTICLES

In a viral video shared on social media, Cardi B said she plans to take a much-needed break after the tour and remove her butt implants.

“After this tour, I’m taking some out. After this tour, I don’t want to hear from nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia – nobody hit me up, nobody nothing. I’m taking this [butt] out,” she said.

NOW READ: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leaves Power 987 as Mondli Makhanya steps in

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Cardi B music tour Tyla

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Crime cannot be fought while reporting to bosses of criminals’: ANC-ActionSA marriage in Ekurhuleni off the cards
News Lotto: Grandfather of 10 finally takes ticket out of wardrobe and claims millions
News Joburg residents warned over signing debt acknowledgements in billing disputes
News How much money flows from South Africa to SADC countries? Here’s the breakdown
Politics Questions raised about step-aside rule as Gigaba insists he’ll continue with parliamentary duties

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News