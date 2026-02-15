Gaisang Noge opens up about body image struggles as she stuns in a red bikini [PICS]

'Yes, I've gained weight but I still look yummy,' said the actress.

Actress Gaisang Noge has shared her experience with body image struggles and her journey with self-perception and confidence.

In a video posted on Instagram, she revealed that she had only recently started wearing bikinis outside of her home.

“I only started wearing bikinis in 2022ish to swim at home!! Never outside and it’s a body image thing,” she said.

Noge explained that she may have body dysmorphic disorder, a mental health condition in which a person obsesses over perceived flaws in their appearance, often seeing their body differently from how it actually looks.

“I now understand that I probably have some type of body dysmorphia because of how I see my body vs how it truly looks like.

“I know this because even when I was at my smallest it didn’t look like it to me,” she said.

Noge on embracing her body

She added that she is learning to embrace her current body while continuing to work on her personal goals.

“Yes I’ve gained weight but I still look yummy and I’m teaching myself to love what I have now even though I’m actively working on what I desire. Because truthfully this body type is the one the Lord gave me,” Noge wrote.

Noge is best known for her breakout role as Naledi in the Showmax series The Wife (Season 3) and as Mampho Mokoena in the e.tv soap House of Zwide.

