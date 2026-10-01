Feather Awards 2026: Dominic Zaca, Credo V Daniels, Grace Mondlana nominated

The 18th Feather Awards nominees are in. We unpack the headlines behind Dominic Zaca, Credo V Daniels and Grace Mondlana's nods, plus what to know about the ceremony.

The Feather Awards are back for their 18th edition, and the nominee list reads like a recap of the year’s biggest online conversations (as it always has).

The nominees were announced on Thursday, 1 October, at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, where the Pride flag was hoisted by 18-year-old Chanel Diale, representing the next generation of queer activists and leaders. The Pride flag will fly at Constitution Hill throughout Pride Month.

What’s the theme?

This year’s edition is called “The Signature Edition”, a nod to the awards turning 18. Organisers say it is a call for young South Africans to add their names to the country’s future, at a time of funding cuts and a local government election cycle. Newly-married awards founder Thami ‘Thami Dish’ Willis said the milestone edition is about honouring big moments.

The ceremony’s date and venue are yet to be confirmed. Last year’s was held on 6 November at The Venue in Melrose Arch.

Signature categories such as Diva Extraordinaire, Hunk of the Year, Cutest Couple and the Simon Nkoli Award return. The Simon Nkoli Award recipient is still to be announced, while new categories will recognise youth-led movements, digital activism and grassroots organisers.

Honorary recipients for 2026 include Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (Role Model of the Year), Thobeka Mbane (Fag Hag of the Year) and Hillary Shimi of the Namibian Lesbian Festival Pride PopUp (Global Feather of the Year).

Dominic Zaca: Hot Chick of the Year

Zaca is nominated alongside Desiree Komi and Kitso Kgori, but the nomination arrives in the middle of a very public saga.

Zaca went viral on TikTok earlier this week with allegations of physical abuse, financial manipulation and deception against ex-partner Anathi Mvambi. Alleged chats between Zaca and influencer Jasmine Gqwede, dating from March and April 2026, were leaked by the latter, and appeared to show Zaca promising Gqwede a wig in return for exposing Mvambi.

An alleged voice note, shared by gossip blogger Musa Khawula, suggested a script claiming Zaca had funded Mvambi for a year, only to discover he had a girlfriend. Gqwede later wrote that the wig had never been delivered (hence her decision to turn on Zaca and disclose the scheme), and apologised to Mvambi for broadcasting his business.

Zaca has since responded in a Facebook post. Zaca admitted giving the story to Gqwede but denied fabricating the abuse claims, saying the leak was meant to control the narrative after being blackmailed. Mvambi has disputed the allegations on his own social media pages.

Credo V Daniels: Drama Queen of the Year

Daniels shares the category with Limpopo Boy and Mel Viljoen.

The musician’s rise has been fast, and so was the backlash. After the launch of his debut album Still Where We Were, clips of his live performance of the hit Sedilaka circulated online. Viewers said his live vocals fell short of the studio version, accusing him of using music editing software to change the sound of his voice. His management, Curato Music, blamed technical difficulties and his limited stage experience. It also said Daniels has always been open about using AI-assisted tools in his creative process.

The controversy grew after another viral eNCA appearance, and shortly thereafter, his debut album disappeared from Apple Music within hours. Neither Apple Music nor Daniels has confirmed why. Daniels has defended his methods, telling Daily Sun that his audience doesn’t care how the cake is made as long as it tastes good.

Grace Mondlana: Social Media Personality of the Year

Mondlana is up against Primo Baloyi and Coachella Randy. Her year has been busy even by influencer standards.

She has three nominations at the 2026 Content Creator Awards, which are set for 17 October in Sandton. The nominations came in a month that included her dog Kai’s backyard birthday party. That party fed into a 26 July live stream in which she told followers to stop watching content creators and make their own memories.

More recently, she announced plans to donate five of her gowns to matric dance students and cover their glam and transport across five provinces. The offer drew thanks and some debate about the style of the dresses.

The full list

Best Styled Individual: Banele Ndaba, Siya Bunny, Kagiso Mogola

Hunk of the Year: Sdumo Mtshali, Vuyo Biyela, Teddy Geldart (DopeZuluboi)

Musician of the Year: Thando Zide, Manana, Zee Nxumalo

Social Media Personality of the Year: Primo Baloyi, Grace Mondlana, Coachella Randy

Drama Queen of the Year: Credo V Daniels, Mel Viljoen, Limpopo Boy

Hot Chick of the Year: Desiree Komi, Kitso Kgori, Dominic Zaca

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year: Miss Gaga

Sports Personality of the Year: Coach Desiree Ellis

Cutest Couple of the Year: Fanney Tsimong and Nhlanhla Ndaba

Honorary recipients