‘The comeback is always stronger than the setback’: Felix Hlophe on his return as Gagasi FM lifts suspension

By Lineo Lesemane

18 January 2026

02:55 pm

Hlophe was suspended after domestic altercation allegations.

Felix Hlophe

Comedian, TV and radio personality, Felix Hlophe. Picture: Instagram

Gagasi FM presenter Felix Hlophe is set to return to radio after a suspension announced in late December.

Hlophe was placed on a two-week break from his morning drive show, The Uprising, on 29 December following allegations linked to a domestic altercation.

The claims emerged after videos circulated on social media.

However, Hlophe denied the allegations at the time, saying the videos shared online did not reflect the full context of the incident.

Hlophe returns

Taking to his social media platforms this weekend, Hlophe announced that he will be returning to the airwaves on Monday, 19 January 2026.

He posted an announcement photo captioned: “The King returns. The comeback is always stronger than the setback.”

Gagasi FM also issued a statement confirming his return.

“Gagasi FM confirms the return of Felix Hlophe to his on-air role as host of The Uprising from Monday, 19 January 2026,” the station said.

The station said Hlophe “was awarded time off air late December to attend to personal matters and subsequently took two weeks of scheduled annual leave”.

It added: “During this time, the station engaged with Felix in line with its internal processes. The station is satisfied that he is ready to resume his on-air responsibilities.”

Hlophe will return to The Uprising alongside co-host Minnie Ntuli who was previously accused of bullying. The show airs from Monday to Friday, between 6am and 9am.

“Gagasi FM remains committed to supporting the well-being of its talent while upholding the values and standards of the station.

“Gagasi FM thanks its listeners for their patience and continued support.”

