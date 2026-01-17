‘It has changed my way of doing things’: Puleng Phoofolo on life since the fatal car accident, new EP and more

The musician was involved in a car crash that claimed the lives of fellow artists Malome Vector and Lizwi Wokuqala in 2024.

South African musician Puleng Phoofolo says she is slowly picking up the pieces and moving forward after a tragic car accident in 2024.

The crash claimed the lives of fellow artists Malome Vector and Lizwi Wokuqala.

Speaking to The Citizen, Phoofolo said life has been a ‘roller coaster,’ and she takes each day as it comes.

“Some days I’m okay, some days I’m not, and some days I miss them. Some days I’m breaking,” she said.

She added that the accident has changed her approach to life and work.

“It has changed my way of doing things, how I see things… Everything that I do, I give it my best. I do it with all my heart… because we’re living in borrowed time.”

The accident occurred on the N8 road in the Free State. Phoofolo was travelling with Malome Vector, Lizwi Wokuqala, and two other men.

New music

Phoofolo recently released a new EP titled Nthabiseng, named in honor of her late mother.

She said the Afropop project, released in November 2025, reflects her mother’s answered prayers.

“These are her answered prayers, everything that’s happening to me right now. That’s why I named my EP Nthabiseng.”

Phoofolo added that the EP has received positive feedback from listeners, especially her collaboration with Lesotho star Sannere.

“People loved Pelo Eaka, the collaboration between me and Sannere. It’s just amazing… the whole project is beautiful and people have received it. It’s so nice,” she said.

Challenges

Phoofolo said finishing some songs was challenging, particularly those that had originally involved Malome Vector and Lizwi Wokuqala.

“It was not easy going back to some unfinished projects… It affected me so much and delayed the release from July to November,” she said.

Looking ahead, Phoofolo plans to explore gospel music alongside Afropop.

“I’m busy working on my gospel project… All the songs will speak to the emotions and remind people who God is, that God is able. It’s going to set the tone very high for my career,” she said.

