New GWM Tank 500 can fight Ford Everest and Toyota Fortuner on power and value

Coming in at a substantially better price than before and with a new 3.0 litre turbodiesel engine, the GWM Tank 500 is now ready to be taken seriously.

The previous HEV version of the GWM Tank 500 came in at nearly R1.3 million. Sure, it had a punchy 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine with some battery assistance that saw it produce 255kW of power and 648Nm of torque.

Sales were dismal

It also came standard with every bell and whistle you could think of. But it was untried and untested, used way too much fuel and the price put it beyond what any Ford Everest or Toyota Fortuner person was ever going to spend on a large SUV.

Thie meant that sales of the GWM Tank 500 HEV were dismal at best. Selling one or two units a month, it was never going to be taken seriously.

New turbodiesel

But this has just changed. GWM stuck a punchy 170kW/620Nm 3.0 litre turbodiesel in the Tank 500.

It now offers three derivatives that start at R849 900 for the 4×2 Super Luxury, to R929 900 for the 4×4 Ultra Luxury and R999 900 for the 4×4 Overland.

This puts the GWM Tank 500 3.0 Diesel right in the middle of Ford Everest and Toyota Fortuner territory.

South Africans love a good turbodiesel and out on the road, the new GWM Tank 500 3.0 Diesel is every bit as good as the numbers suggest.

With a full 385Nm of torque available from as low as 1 000rpm, turbo lag is minimal and urge constant thereafter.

The Tank 500 3.0 Diesel comes with GWM’s in-house-developed nine-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel-drive system that offers a low-range transfer case.

The GWM Tank 500 3.0 Diesel is firmly positioned as a premium seven-seat SUV. Picture: Supplied

Good fuel consumption

Another huge positive of the GWM Tank 500 3.0 Diesel is fuel consumption. The manufacturer’s claims are not important as they are never realistic in the real world.

But I can report that the number that flashed up on the instrument cluster after our media drive out to the Magalies came in at 8.6 litres per 100km.

This was mostly on open road. So I would put a daily average including a good portion of suburban driving at around 10.0 litres per 100km. The equivalent Ford Everest or Toyota Fortuner does no better than this.

True off roader

For those that truly live the go anywhere SUV lifestyle, the GWM Tank 500 3.0 Diesel offers 220mm of ground clearance, a 28.5 degree approach angle, a 25 degree departure angle and a 25 degree breakover angle.

The water-wading depth is rated at 800mm. It also has an uprated towing capacity of up to 3.5 tons which is up from the previous 2.5 tons.

For those that go overlanding, the aptly named Overland also comes with an auxiliary 53 litre tank allowing you to get deep into Africa when the bug bites.

The Tank 500 3.0 Diesel introduces GWM’s latest Coffee OS 3.0 infotainment and connectivity system. Picture: Supplied

High level of spec

Not to be outdone in terms of spec and safety, the seven-seater GWM Tank 500 3.0 Diesel comes with a high level of standard equipment with the likes:

Leather interior,

a large digital cluster,

14‑inch infotainment,

360° camera,

adaptive cruise,

lane‑keep assist,

blind‑spot monitoring,

electric tailgate,

LED lighting, and

multi‑terrain modes.

In my opinion, the GWM Tank 500 can longer be ignored. The 3.0 Diesel is still jam-packed with tech and luxury, has the right engine now and is priced right.

Pricing and warranty

Tank 500 3.0TD 9AT 4×2 Super Luxury R849 900

Tank 500 3.0TD 9AT 4×4 Ultra Luxury R929 900

Tank 500 3.0TD 9AT 4×4 Overland R999 900

The GWM Tank 500 3.0 Diesel is backed by a comprehensive ownership package, giving customers complete peace of mind throughout their ownership journey.