‘I gifted myself a new body for Christmas’: Inno Morolong goes under the knife again [VIDEO]

Reality TV personality Inno Morolong has undergone another cosmetic procedure.

The latest surgery included liposuction on her inner thighs and arms, as well as a fat transfer to her buttocks.

“I gifted myself with a new body for Christmas,” she wrote on Instagram.

Morolong has previously undergone several procedures, including Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBL), liposuction, tummy tucks, and breast reduction.

Opening up about her recovery journey, she said she is healing well.

“I have zero pains… I am so happy and proud of myself. My procedure went well,” she said.

She added that she was discharged from the hospital on the same day.

“It’s the first surgery that I get discharged the same day. My first and second procedures, I was admitted in hospital. But now I still look amazing. Obviously, I still have to rest,” she said.

Inno Morolong on getting her confidence back

Morolong said the surgeries have helped her regain the body confidence she had before becoming a mother.

“I used to be a beauty queen. I used to be a skinny girl. So the mommy makeover literally brings back your confidence. You go back to your real self,” she said.

She encouraged others who are dealing with body image issues to consider cosmetic surgery.

“So all I’m going to say is, ladies out there, single moms, or even if you’re not a mom, if you have weight issues, it’s okay to do surgery,” she said.

Self-improvement

A few weeks ago, Morolong shared that improving her self-image was one of her biggest personal achievements in 2025.

“My biggest achievements [were] getting my breast reduction and liposuction. I have been wanting that to improve my image for a long time, for myself and my own happiness,” she said.

