Inno Morolong on how sobriety changed her life and improved her well-being

Reality TV personality and nightclub host Inno Morolong says quitting alcohol has transformed her lifestyle, health and work routine.

The Diamonds and Dolls cast member has been sober for almost a year.

She says the change has made her more focused, productive and financially responsible.

“I’m more productive, I feel good, and my skin is glowing,” she said. She added that sobriety has helped her save money previously spent on “expensive champagne and single reserves”.

Morolong said she now has more time to work, exercise and prioritise her well-being. “I also see changes in my health, I have more energy and time for work,” she said.

Negative impacts of alcohol

Morolong said alcohol hurt her personal and professional life.

She said it affected her finances and contributed to her losing friendships and relationships.

“Alcohol brought me so many downfalls and setbacks, more than fun times.

“There’s so much I can say, but I choose not to because I’ve moved on from all of that and in just a peaceful and tranquil headspace,” she added.

Discipline is key

Morolong still hosts clubs and events despite her decision to stop drinking. She said discipline has helped her remain sober while working in nightlife settings associated with alcohol.

“While people are fighting over champagne, I’m chilled with my water or energy drink,” she said.

She said sobriety, along with her breast reduction and liposuction surgery, are among her biggest personal achievements in 2025.

“I have been wanting that to improve my image for a long time — for myself and my own happiness,” she said.

She plans to use the holiday season to balance work with time for family and travel. She said her schedule includes hosting events, spending time with loved ones and preparing for the year ahead.

