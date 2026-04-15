‘I ain’t sorry’: Musa Khawula defiantly claps back at EFF with a Beyoncé hit after Malema’s court victory

In a defiant response to the EFF's announcement of Julius Malema's court victory, blogger Musa Khawula clapped back by posting a clip of Beyoncé's hit song 'Sorry'.

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula wasted no time responding to the EFF’s announcement of Julius Malema’s court victory, doing so in his signature style by attaching a clip from a Beyoncé music video declaring “I ain’t sorry”.

Just hours after the Gauteng High Court ordered Khawula to retract his defamatory claims about Malema’s marriage and issue a public apology within 24 hours, the gossip personality posted a cheeky message on X addressed directly to the EFF leader.

“Hi @Julius_S_Malema baby, please find the attached statement for your earliest convenience, xo xo, gossip girl,” Khawula wrote, attaching a video clip from Beyoncé’s hit song Sorry off her 2016 album Lemonade, the track famously repeats around the refrain “I ain’t sorry.”

hi @Julius_S_Malema baby,



please find the attached statement for your earliest convenience,



xo xo,

gossip girl, pic.twitter.com/5LlQcExQzE — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) April 14, 2026

A victory against defamatory, untrue and unlawful accusations

The post came shortly after the EFF’s official X account broke the news of Malema’s win earlier on Tuesday afternoon. The party hailed the Johannesburg High Court ruling as a victory against “defamatory, untrue and unlawful accusations” about the marital status of the EFF president and his wife, Mantoa Matlala Malema. The EFF also noted that Khawula had been ordered to pay costs.

♦️Breaking News♦️



The Gauteng High Court has ruled in favour of CIC @Julius_S_Malema in the matter against discredited social media commentator Musa Khawula.



The High Court has found that Musa Khawula wrote defamatory, untrue and unlawful accusations about the President of the… pic.twitter.com/d83ZIKoIv9 April 14, 2026

An earlier report by The Citizen detailed how Musa Khawula had claimed in late February that the Malemas’ marriage, which began in December 2014, had collapsed because of alleged infidelity on Malema’s part. The court declared those specific statements unlawful and defamatory, compelling Khawula to permanently retract them across his platforms, publish an unreserved public apology on X and to media outlets, and refrain from repeating similar allegations in future.

The Malemas had approached the court on an urgent basis after Khawula continued posting about the alleged divorce even after the application was filed.

Apologise or comply

In one earlier post referenced in the judgment, he told Malema: “Hi @Julius_S_Malema baby, thought you’d know that you aren’t getting no apology from me… Your close friends have repeatedly confirmed that your lil marriage is over… Stop playing dress up.”

Legal experts following the matter told The Citizen that failure to comply with the court’s 24-hour deadline could expose Khawula to further legal consequences, including potential contempt of court proceedings.