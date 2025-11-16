Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Kharishma car crash: Second victim dies after three weeks in hospital

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

16 November 2025

05:32 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The first victim of the crash, who died at the scene, was laid to rest on Sunday, 9 November.

Kharishma

Musician Kharishma remains in hospital following an accident that occurred on 31 October in Polokwane.

A second passenger involved in the car crash that injured Limpopo musician Kharishma has reportedly died.

Kharishma, whose real name is Melita Magole, was involved in the collision with her colleagues on 31 October in Polokwane.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Grobler and Magazyn streets in Polokwane.
It involved the artists’ hatchback and a bakkie.

The driver of the hatchback, 23-year-old artist and university student Vincent Maphopha, died at the scene.

Kharishma and another passenger sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

ALSO READ: ‘One of SA’s most recognisable and loved personalities’: Industry mourns Jonathan Pienaar

Second victim confirmed dead

Daily Sun reported that the second victim, a local artist and University of Limpopo student, died at Pietersburg Hospital.

According to the publication, the Limpopo Artists Movement confirmed the artist died on Saturday, 15 November.

Meanwhile, the first victim was buried in his hometown of Groblersdal, Limpopo, on Sunday, 9 November.

The funeral was attended by the MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Funani Maseko, and members of the Limpopo Artists Movement, chaired by Mphoza Mashabela.

RELATED ARTICLES

Maphopha was a keyboard player and a final-year BSc student at the University of Limpopo.

NOW READ: ‘Overbergbewoners’ set to return for fifth season: Here is what to expect

Read more on these topics

car accident Tributes

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby Springboks do it again with 14 men: Four takeaways from Italy win
Politics Would you pay R2 million to have dinner with Floyd Shivambu?
News How Cat Matlala blue light investigation placed former EMPD employee’s life at risk
Politics ‘Mad man’ Lesufi survives motion of no confidence
News NGOs to provide humanitarian assistance to 130 Palestinians who arrived at OR Tambo

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now