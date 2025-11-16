Kharishma car crash: Second victim dies after three weeks in hospital

The first victim of the crash, who died at the scene, was laid to rest on Sunday, 9 November.

A second passenger involved in the car crash that injured Limpopo musician Kharishma has reportedly died.

Kharishma, whose real name is Melita Magole, was involved in the collision with her colleagues on 31 October in Polokwane.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Grobler and Magazyn streets in Polokwane.

It involved the artists’ hatchback and a bakkie.

The driver of the hatchback, 23-year-old artist and university student Vincent Maphopha, died at the scene.

Kharishma and another passenger sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Second victim confirmed dead

Daily Sun reported that the second victim, a local artist and University of Limpopo student, died at Pietersburg Hospital.

According to the publication, the Limpopo Artists Movement confirmed the artist died on Saturday, 15 November.

Meanwhile, the first victim was buried in his hometown of Groblersdal, Limpopo, on Sunday, 9 November.

The funeral was attended by the MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Funani Maseko, and members of the Limpopo Artists Movement, chaired by Mphoza Mashabela.

Maphopha was a keyboard player and a final-year BSc student at the University of Limpopo.

The funeral for 24‑year‑old Vincent Mojakgomo Maphopha who worked as a driver for Limpopo musician Kharishma and was also a third‑year BSc Plant Production student at the University of Limpopo was held today in Ward 31, Motetema, within the Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality.… pic.twitter.com/Eb5FWsB85w — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) November 9, 2025

