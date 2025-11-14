Chymamusique: ‘I’m thinking of leaving one operation for next year because I’m tired’

Earlier this week, Chymamusique launched a crowdfunding campaign after his fans insisted on supporting him.

After more than six operations in a space of two months following a tragic car accident, music producer Chymamusique says he’s fatigued.

“I’m thinking of leaving one operation for next year because I’m tired of being under anaesthetic and having to heal from endless wounds,” Chymamusique told The Citizen.

The most recent surgery he had was on Wednesday for his jaw.

“So I can at least be able to eat solid food,” he said.

Real name Collen Mmotla, Chymamusique and fellow artist DJ Poizen were involved in a car crash on the N1 near Ysterberg Mountain, outside Polokwane, in late August.

Producer Calvin Masetla, who is popularly known as DJ Poizen, didn’t survive the head-on collision.

Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said two sedans collided head-on before catching fire.

Since the fatal accident, the 35-year-old hit maker has gone through at least six surgeries. His prolonged recovery has forced him to cancel his November gigs.

However, he says, according to his doctors, he may be able to start gigging in December.

“Towards the end of December, I would be healed of most operations,” he shared.

Fans showing support

Earlier this week, the producer launched a BackABuddy crowdfunding campaign after his fans insisted on supporting him with his medical bills, despite having medical aid.

“I said no for more than a month cause people talk yoh, but eventually I listened and opened it so they can contribute what they feel like I should get to help me fund my medical fees, equipment and medicine,” shared Chymamusique.

In less than 24 hours after launching the crowdfunding campaign, Chymamusique’s fans raised nearly R60 000.

It’s been three days since its launch, and at the time of writing, the money raised is just under R75 000.

The support hasn’t been only monetary; Chymamusique’s fans have continuously sent him messages of encouragement and Bible verses.

“Wow man, I found it to be very encouraging in times where I felt too much pain, their scriptures and messages of encouragement always reminded me that I’m loved and that I can hold on until the pain ends.”

He says his faith has been his anchor throughout his recovery.

“I would say it’s the reason I’ve got the fighting spirit in me and fighting to be healed.”

