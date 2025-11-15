‘Overbergbewoners’ set to return for fifth season: Here is what to expect

The new season of the Safta-nominated documentary returns in January 2026

kykNET’s popular docuseries Overbergbewoners is gearing up for an exciting new season coming in January next year.

The fifth season of the Safta-nominated documentary returns on Tuesday, 6 January 2026 at 21:30 on DStv Channel 144.

The show offers viewers an in-depth look at South Africa’s Overberg region, known for its biodiversity, rolling farmlands and rich cultural heritage.

Overberg is located between the Hottentots Holland Mountains, the Little Karoo, and the Garden Route in the Western Cape.

What to expect from the new season

The series documents the lives of residents and their interaction with the land, highlighting aspects of culture, conservation and local industry.

The fifth season will feature 13 episodes, showcasing a range of residents, including conservationists, educators, artists, farmers and entrepreneurs.

Episodes will explore communities and towns across the region, from Napier and Arniston to Genadendal and Hermanus.

The series will also highlight regional landmarks such as the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve and Cape Agulhas, the southernmost point of Africa.

Notable figures featured this season include:

Gavin Petersen – Penguin ranger at Stony Point Nature Reserve in Betty’s Bay.

Monique Cananie – Youth leader from Villiersdorp.

Neil Sandilands – Actor and Onrus local with an international career.

Lizaene Cornwall – Co-founder of Panthera Africa Big Cat Sanctuary in Papiesvlei.

Berene Sauls – Winemaker from Tesselaarsdal.

André Cloete – Fruit farmer near Greyton, combining traditional and modern agricultural practices.

Oom T Newman and family – Multi-generational fishing family from Struisbaai.

