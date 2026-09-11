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Khuzani honoured at Oxford University in the UK

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

7 minute read

11 September 2026

06:00 am

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Khuzani

Award-winning musician, Khuzani Mpungose. Picture: Facebook

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South African maskandi musician Khuzani Mpungose has received international recognition.

The musician was honoured with the Cultural Icon in Maskandi Music Award at the Nelson Mandela Leadership Awards & Diplomatic Summit in Oxford, United Kingdom.

Khuzani grateful for the recognition

The award was presented to Khuzani by Oxford Lord Mayor Councillor Chewe Munkonge at the event on Monday, 7 September.

“I was honoured in the City Chamber of Oxford, England, in recognition of my contribution to music and culture,” he shared on Instagram.

He also thanked his supporters, including those who buy and stream his music, attend his performances and continue to support the genre.

“This award doesn’t belong to me alone. It belongs to everyone who has supported me and helped me carry maskandi music to the world,” he said.

The Oxford recognition adds to Khuzani’s growing list of international accolades. In 2025, he won Best Independent Artist (African) and Best Male (African) at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards in California.

In South Africa, he won Best Maskandi Album at the 2024 South African Music Awards for Angidlali Nezingane. In 2026, he became the first recipient of the Best Maskandi award at the Metro FM Music Awards for Umanikinikana, among other awards.

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