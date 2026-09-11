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Spring Fiesta lineup promises a sizzling October filled with music

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

11 September 2026

08:00 am

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Spring Fiesta is bringing serious dance floor heat to Joburg this October.

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If spring means sunshine, good music and dancing, Spring Fiesta is making a case for clearing your calendar.

The festival returns on Saturday, 3 October at Wild Waters Complex in Boksburg. It brings together an impressive mix of house, hip hop and international talent.

House music royalty takes centre stage

The Stay True Sounds stage is set to be one of the festival’s biggest attractions. British producer Atjazz joins South African deep house pioneer Jullian Gomes for a special back-to-back set.

Featuring Dwson, KUDbEU, Aquatone, Kid Fonque, Sooks, Nutty Nys, and Vinny Da Vinci back-to-back with DJ Christos. Also, Thabo Tonick back-to-back with Hypaphonik, KVRVBO, Black Villain and Graham Deep.

Soul Candi Live is bringing heavyweight energy. The lineup is led by internationally celebrated duo Fish Go Deep and Irish house favourite Shane Johnson.

Joining them are Dr Duda featuring special guests, DJ Fresh, Ralf Gum, DJ Mbuso, C Blak, D.General, DJ Terrance, Judy Jay, Nastic Groove back-to-back with TimADeep. Moreover, there is Kali Mija, Jay Em and Taz Golden back-to-back with AndileAndy.

Hip hop gets its own spotlight

For fans who prefer bars, the Hip Hop Floor returns with a star-studded South African lineup. It is hosted by DJ Speedsta. The stage features Blxckie, Loatinover Pounds, Frank Casino, DJ Sliqe, DJ Capital, DJ Zan D, DJ Fae Fae, Hudson, Lesedi The DJ, Kyotic, Themba Lunacy, Sike The DJ, Fif_Laaa, Courtnaè Paul, Doom It, Zap DJ and 39 Thirty.

Spring Fiesta Head of Talent Zane Gulston says the festival creates moments that connect people through music. It also celebrates South African dance culture.

With more artists and stages still coming, the festival is shaping up as a major spring highlight.

All you need to know

Date: Saturday, 3 October 2026

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Venue: Wild Waters Complex, Boksburg

Time: 12 pm until late

Tickets: Available through Howler

Phase one starts at R300 for general access, with VIP at R500. VVIP is sold out in this phase. Later phases rise to R500 for general access, R700 for VIP, and R1650 for VVIP.

Follow @SpringFiestaSA for updates.

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