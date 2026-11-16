Lindani Styling and MASANGO bring fashion flair to 2026 Betway Summer Cup

Joburg's biggest race-day fashion moment is getting a distinctly local designer touch this summer.

The Betway Summer Cup is gearing up for a fashionable celebration. Two South African fashion houses are set to bring their creative flair to one of Johannesburg’s most anticipated social events.

4Racing has announced Lindani Styling and MASANGO as the official designer partners for the 2026 Betway Summer Cup. The event takes place on Saturday, 28 November, at TAB Turffontein Racecourse.

With this year’s theme, ‘Celebrate Summer’, the designers will unveil their latest collections in a vibrant race-day fashion show. This will elevate an event where fashion, horseracing and socialising have always shared the spotlight.

For racegoers, the announcement is another reason to start planning those summer outfits. Moreover, from statement silhouettes and eye-catching details to beautifully considered textures, the runway promises to offer inspiration for anyone looking to make an entrance.

The two fashion houses bring distinctly different creative identities to the event.

Who are the designers

Lindani Styling, founded by Lindani Ndwandwa, celebrates 15 years in the South African fashion industry this year. Its Summer Cup appearance offers an opportunity to introduce a new collection. This collection captures the energy of Johannesburg’s summer social season.

“Summer in Joburg has its own energy, and our new collection really speaks to that. The Summer Cup is an occasion where people love dressing up and expressing themselves through fashion,” said Ndwandwa.

MASANGO, led by head designer and creative director Sihle Masango, brings a couture perspective rooted in South African heritage. The brand is known for its rich textures, distinctive detailing and cultural influences. Furthermore, the fashion house offers a celebration of local creativity through contemporary design.

For Masango, fashion is about more than simply putting together a beautiful outfit.

“Fashion is such a personal way of telling a story, and that’s always been important to my work,” he said. He described the Summer Cup as an opportunity to share the latest collection with a Johannesburg audience that appreciates fashion and individual expression.

While the horses remain the main attraction on the track, the raceday event has long given guests an opportunity to showcase their personal style.

The 2026 Betway Summer Cup takes place on Saturday, 28 November, at TAB Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg.

Tickets and hospitality packages are available at www.summercup.co.za](https://www.summercup.co.za.