Soccer star Jude Bellingham has a trophy case of accolades to his name.

But the England and Real Madrid attacking midfielder has been elevated to the pantheon of US pop culture immortality. This is thanks to his own extra-large Calvin Klein underwear billboard in Manhattan.

Measuring 75 feet by 55 feet (22.9 by 16.8 metre), the giant billboard overlooks one of the Big Apple’s busiest shopping havens. It has also drawn crowds of admirers. In addition, it highlights the outsize cultural impact the soccer World Cup had on the US. The country co-hosted the tournament with Mexico and Canada.

Bellingham is pictured holding his signature arms-stretched celebratory pose. He is also sporting only a pair of white Calvin Klein hip briefs for modesty.

“We were just in the area, and then my little sister, she was like, ‘I got to see the Jude Bellingham poster,’ especially after they beat Mexico in the World Cup, right?” said store manager George Lozano, 30. His sister Jackie, 24, snapped a photo on her phone.

“I personally wouldn’t think (most Americans) would recognise him. I think it’s still growing. It’s growing in terms of the US… support for soccer. But I think now this would definitely help, right?”

Bellingham became a breakout social media sensation during the summer World Cup. This was for his youthful good looks and prowess on the pitch.

Bellingham’s selection for Calvin Klein’s landmark SoHo billboard puts him alongside cultural titans including Bad Bunny, Jeremy Allen White and Justin Bieber. These stars bared nearly all before him.

“I like him, but he’s not my favourite,” said French tourist Roxane Marin, 33, of Bellingham. He helped steer England to a famous 6-4 victory over France in the third-place playoff with an inspired 98th-minute solo spectacular.

“I watch football, but I can’t remember if I saw that match,” she added to AFP after taking a close-up of the billboard.

Marin insisted she had happened upon the billboard by chance, “but I think there are people who come on purpose.”