PICS: Lamiez Holworthy honours her Indian, Tsonga roots with third wedding dress

Metro FM DJ Lamiez Holworthy recently dazzled fans by debuting a stunning third wedding dress.

Entertainer Lamiez Holworthy is still basking in the afterglow of her recent wedding to long-time partner Khuli Chana.

The Metro FM DJ recently stunned her followers with a look at her designer gown created in honour of both her parents’ ethnic backgrounds.

Holworthy was raised by her mother, Imelda Klow, and her stepfather, Enver Holworthy, for years before she reconnected with her biological father, legendary South African music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala.

Klow, an Indian woman, shared her heritage with her child, who is now exploring the Tsonga side of her roots as her connection with her father deepens.

‘My mom chose me’

Lamiez Holworthy was raised by her mother, Imelda Klow, and her stepfather, Enver Holworthy. Picture: Instagram, @lamiez_holworthy

“For someone who grew up in a cross-cultural family, raised by my mom whose family is predominantly Indian (Muslim, Hindu, Tamil and some Christian), it was extremely important that I embraced both my mom and my biological father, who is Tsonga’s cultures,” she wrote.

She unpacked her experience as a black-presenting mixed-race woman, noting that she struggled with her identity for the longest time.

Metro FM DJ Lamiez Holworthy recently dazzled fans by debuting a stunning third wedding dress designed to honour her diverse Indian and Tsonga heritage. Picture: Instagram/ @lamiez_holworthy.

“Being the only black child in a community that looked and treated me differently. One where I knew I did not belong, but my mom? See, my mother fought for me, she chose me over and over again, even if it meant losing her own family, and for that I will forever honour her.”

“Then there’s my dad. My dad, who walked me down the aisle alongside my mom at my wedding. What a guy. I am so grateful that we get to experience each other’s genuine love now. Now that I am older and wiser, between you and me? I’ve become such a daddy’s girl that it sometimes makes my mom a little jealous (Akere, I’m her baby-her NUNA).”

Lamiez Holworthy reconnected with her biological father, legendary South African music producer Sello ‘Chicco’ Twala. Picture: Instagram/ @lamiez_holworthy.

The pair wed in three different ceremonies on the weekend of 11 April 2026, but have been living together since Chana paid lobola in 2019.

The rapper has two children – a daughter named Nia Lefika from a previous relationship and a son named Leano-Laone Zion Morule, whom Holworthy gave birth to in 2023.