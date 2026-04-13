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Lamiez Holworthy shares moments from her three-day wedding celebration with Khuli Chana [PICS]

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

13 April 2026

04:55 pm

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The couple hosted the ceremony in Mahikeng over the weekend.

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy. Picture: Instagram

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DJ and radio personality Lamiez Holworthy shared stunning images and videos from her three-day wedding celebration with rapper Khuli Chana.

The couple hosted the ceremony in Mahikeng over the weekend, marking a milestone in their long-standing relationship.

ALSO READ: ‘I was hoping it won’t turn into a me vs him’: Thato Immaculate addresses backlash after break-up announcement

Lamiez Holworthy: ‘He still treats me like a queen’

In a speech at the wedding ceremony, Lamiez reflected on her relationship with her husband.

“You put our children and me first. I have no doubt even in my sleep that you love me,” she said.

She also spoke about their journey together, including the early stages of their relationship.

“I remember when you said to your family, I want to marry this woman, and they said, ‘What did she give to you?’ because it had only been months. My man paid lobola in 2019, just a few months after we started dating, and seven years later, we are still married,” she said.

Lamiez added that he continues to treat her well.

“He still treats me like a queen, we have a family of our own, and that for me is how I know that God loves me,” she said.

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The couple began dating in 2018. Lobola negotiations were concluded in November 2019, and they welcomed their son in 2023.

NOW READ: Connie Ferguson, Thabo Rametsi and Connie Chiume honoured at the first-ever Directors Guild of South Africa Creatives Awards

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