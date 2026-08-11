‘She could not be saved’: Danny K’s wife’s family speaks after her death from cancer

The family said Koppel had hoped to use her experience to raise awareness about the disease and help others.

Lisa Koppel, the wife of South African musician Danny K, has died after a nearly three-year battle with colorectal cancer.

Koppel died on Sunday, 9 August, at the age of 41.

The Koppel family confirmed her death in a statement on Tuesday.

Lisa Koppel’s battle with cancer

According to the family, Koppel was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in November 2023 and subsequently underwent treatment in South Africa and abroad.

“Tragically, despite everything, she could not be saved,” the family said.

The family said Koppel chose to keep her illness private and did not want public attention or sympathy.

“She wanted to protect her children and preserve their happiness and innocence for as long as possible.

“Even through the hardest moments, she remained gentle, humble and remarkably brave, inspiring everyone who walked this journey beside her,” the statement read.

Raising awareness

The family said it is now speaking publicly about her diagnosis to raise awareness about colorectal cancer.

“Lisa hoped that one day she would use her experience to raise awareness of this disease and help others through early detection. She never got that opportunity. Her family will now carry that purpose forward in her name,” the statement said.

The family said Koppel will be remembered for the way she lived and loved.

“Lisa’s illness will never define her. She will be remembered for the way she lived and loved: with kindness, humility, courage and an unwavering devotion to the people who meant everything to her,” the family said.

Koppel is survived by Danny K, their three children and members of the Koppel and Gundelfinger families.