Creators Assembly 2026 removes Limpopo Boy from programme following viral video

The announcement came after a private intimate video involving the entertainer circulated on social media.

International dancer and choreographer Limpopo Boy has been removed from the line-up for the inaugural Creators Assembly 2026 in Botswana.

The announcement comes after a private intimate video involving the entertainer circulated on social media.

Limpopo Boy removed from Creators Assembly

The Creators Assembly confirmed the programme change in a statement issued on Monday, 10 August. However, organisers did not explicitly state that the viral video was the reason for his removal.

The video began circulating on social media on Sunday, 9 August, before the Creators Assembly announced that Limpopo Boy would no longer be part of the programme.

“The organisers of the Creators Assembly, in association with our sponsor BBS Bank, wish to inform stakeholders and attendees that Limpopo Boy will no longer be part of the inaugural Creators Assembly,” the statement said.

The organisers said they were considering a replacement.

“A suitable replacement is currently being considered, and further details will be communicated in due course,” the statement added.

The Creators Assembly is scheduled to take place from 19 to 21 August at the Grand Aria Hotel and Conference Centre in Gaborone.

The organisers said the programme change would not affect the event’s broader mandate.

“The Creators Assembly remains committed to its mandate of contributing to the growth and development of Botswana’s creative economy, and BBS Bank is proud to support this important initiative,” the statement said.

Limpopo Boy’s management condemns video sharing

Meanwhile, Limpopo Boy’s management has condemned the “unauthorised” circulation of the video.

In a statement, his team said it was investigating how the video was obtained and shared.

“This content was stolen without consent and shared entirely without authorisation. This is a serious violation of privacy and a criminal matter,” his management said.

The team said it was engaging cybersecurity experts and legal representatives over the matter.

It also called on the public not to share or distribute the video further.