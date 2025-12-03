‘Leaving that behind makes the goodbyes so much heavier’: Cheslin Kolbe’s wife as family moves back to Japan [PICS]

The family has been living between South Africa and Japan since Kolbe signed with the Tokyo club.

Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe has returned to Japan with his family after spending a full year in South Africa.

They had been living between South Africa and Japan since Kolbe signed with Tokyo club Suntory Sungoliath for the 2023-24 season.

Moving back to Japan

On Tuesday, Kolbe’s wife, Layla, shared pictures of their trip as they jetted off to the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’.

She spoke about the challenges of professional rugby and expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“Missing a family wedding and being away for our ninth festive season are the harder parts of this rugby journey… but always grateful for the doors it opens too,” she wrote.

“Now we’re settling back in, jet-lagged, awake at 1.30am and starving because our ‘dinner’ was actually breakfast according to our body clocks. God bless another season in Japan.”

Layla said they had enjoyed their time in South Africa since moving back earlier this year.

“What a year in SA, especially for the kids—beautiful friendships, teachers they adored, a sense of home, and so many memories. Leaving that behind makes the goodbyes so much heavier,” she added.

New chapter

Kolbe joined Suntory Sungoliath in 2023. At the time, he said he was looking forward to a new chapter in Japan.

“I’m so excited to confirm I will be joining Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath in the Japan Rugby League One competition after this year’s World Cup.

“This is going to be a new chapter and challenge in my career, and I’d like to thank everyone who made the move possible,” he said.

The Kolbes celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary this year. They have three children: daughters Kylah (7) and Mila Skye (4) and a baby boy Kayden (2).

