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LISTEN: ‘I was rejected my whole life’: William Last KRM on building success after failure

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Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

25 March 2026

03:58 pm

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William made an aappearance on 'My Top 10 with Tbose' on Kaya FM.

William Last KRM

William Last KRM. Picture: Instagram

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Comedian William Last KRM recently opened up about his rise in the entertainment industry during his appearance on My Top 10 with Tbose on Kaya FM.

He said his journey into content creation began in 2017 after failing school.

With no clear plan he started creating videos to pass time, working alone with a camera.

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Rejection and challenges

He said the rejection was a defining part of his early life and career.

“I was rejected my whole life, jobs-wise and life in general, I’ve been rejected by people, you know, certain stuff,” he said.

“Let’s say I was in talks with a certain company and then it doesn’t go through. I’m used to disappointment since I was a kid,” he added.

Last said these experiences motivated him to work harder.

He said as his profile grew, he encountered challenges on the business side of the industry.

He said an early management decision to set high fees resulted in missed opportunities while he was still building an audience.

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“I was not even half a million followers then,” he said. “This guy was charging a whole estate… when you’re new, you need to build.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

Content supplied by Kaya FM

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