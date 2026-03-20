Alan Committie’s new show at Montecasino takes the edge off a stressful world

Alan Committie is no fan of the Easter Bunny and an alien invasion may free us from politicians. His new show at Montecasino is a must-see.

Ok. So, there’s a war in the Middle East, prices of everything are rocketing and yesterday you had a flat tyre because a damn pothole was camouflaged by a puddle of rainwater. Sometimes life’s not so gentle path can make you feel as if you’ve had too many prunes and there’s no two-ply in sight.

And that’s why we need a laugh. Plenty of it. And that’s the reason to book for comedian Alan Committie’s new show Av-A-Laught-Ta. It opens on Friday, 20 March, at the Pieter Toerien Theatre in Montecasino and runs until 12 April.

The show, written and performed by Committie and directed by Christopher Weare, marks his 28th original stand-up production and gets him back on home ground after previous national and international runs.

Av-A-Laught-Ta comprises fresh material shaped around contemporary life, with Committie drawing on everyday frustrations, social absurdities and recent global events.

The show promises machine-gun physical comedy, sharp wordplay, and a mix of observational humour and theatrical elements.

Topics range from travel frustrations and digital-life pressures to cultural rituals and popular media, with segments designed, his publicist said, to reflect the dissonance of modern life.

Find out who gets the yellow card in Committie’s new show. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Do you believe in the Easter Bunny?

I don’t! I was brutally attacked by a wildly uncontrollable rabbit when I was 8 years old and there was nothing sweet about it. Now, even the suggestion of a Bugs Bunny Loony Tunes theme song makes me break out in hives. For Easter, I have my eggs delivered by the Maternity Stork.

Do you take yourself seriously as a comedian?

Comedy is a very serious business. But the nature of the business is to have a laugh. Or see things from varying perspectives. Which means you cannot hold onto one principle too tightly for fear it is debunked moments later.

So, the idea is to laugh seriously hard and to treat everything lightly. And then, occasionally, do the opposite.

Do you believe in aliens and UFOs?

I think if aliens came to our planet and threatened to destroy our governments and all our world leaders, they would be surprised how willing the citizens would be to give them up.

I welcome an alien abduction. In these times, I don’t see it as a kidnapping but rather as a rescue mission.

Do audiences sometimes laugh at comedians because they don’t get the joke, but feel peer pressure to do so instead?

I think the psychology of a crowd is a fascinating phenomenon. One or two people in a crowd can get the energy up and make for a glorious response; equally, one or two people in a bad mood or having an argument can negatively affect a crowd’s response.

It’s what makes live performance so exciting and dangerous.

There’s nothing as exhilarating as live theatre. Picture: Supplied

Share a bit more about your show and what audiences can expect?

I unpack the notion of Earth and our antics being far more alien than anything you might see in a sci-fi movie or TV series.

I unpack everything from WhatsApp group chats, destination weddings, hired cars, therapists, and weight obsessions.

Plus, we end the show with a 12 min recreation of James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic with me playing everybody!

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What should they not expect from your show?

An interval.

How do you come up with your jokes?

I spend the year noting and notating things on my phone: conversations, situations, funny thoughts, memes, etc.

Then, as I near the show deadline, I work with my director, Chris Weare, and we structure all the material and hang it onto themes or idea trees.

I then work on the floor and iron out the language and nuances of the bits, and the final stage is working/massaging the material in front of the first couple of audiences

What is the most random question you have ever been asked, and what was your answer?

This. And this.

Committie’s shows are always physical. Picture: Supplied.

What book are you currently reading, why, and would you recommend it?

Just read Judy Dench’s book about playing Shakespeare (the man who pays the rent). It’s funny, smart, charming and a delight for anyone who enjoys Shakespeare or live performance.

I also finished The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (which was part of the research for my most recent show AN ILIAD. A hauntingly beautiful telling of Achilles and Petroclus’ friendship during the siege of Troy.

Do you still get the jitters before you go on stage, every time?

Only at the beginning of a run when I’m still testing the material, or if someone intimidating to me is in the audience. But otherwise, I can convert nervous energy to performance energy.

Do you think that Dinosaurs came before or after the Jurassic Park movie?

During. They bring you the refreshments in a cinema nouveau. And they are still quicker than Ster Kinekor staff. (though the Tyrannosaurus Rex tend to drop the drinks with their little arms)

Committie said the show serves as a form of collective release, encouraging audiences to reconnect through shared humour during a period marked by ongoing stress and uncertainty.

It’s got an age restriction of 12.

Webtickets and the theatre box office have the tickets.

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