Lorna Maseko named among Africa’s 100 Most Impactful People in Tourism & Hospitality

Maseko was recognised for promoting African cuisine and South Africa's culinary tourism.

Celebrity chef and television presenter Lorna Maseko has been named on the 2026 Africa’s 100 Most Impactful People in Tourism & Hospitality (TOHO 100) list.

The annual list, compiled by TOHO Africa, recognises individuals who have contributed to the travel, culinary and hospitality industries across the continent.

TOHO Africa said Maseko was recognised for promoting African cuisine internationally.

“As an acclaimed chef, television personality, author, and culinary ambassador, Lorna Maseko has elevated African cuisine onto the global stage.

“Through her passion for food, storytelling, and culture, she has inspired travellers to experience Africa through its rich culinary heritage while promoting South Africa as a world-class food and lifestyle destination.”

According to TOHO Africa, the selection process is based on independent editorial research, industry assessment and evaluation using the organisation’s editorial selection criteria.

Taking to Instagram, Maseko said she was grateful for the recognition.

“Thank you so much for the recognition. Truly honoured,” she wrote.

Lorna Maseko’s culinary journey

Maseko trained as a chef at the Prue Leith Chefs Academy after transitioning from a career in ballet. She has since established herself as a television chef, cookbook author and culinary entrepreneur.

She has hosted several cooking programmes, published an award-winning cookbook and developed food content showcasing African flavours and local ingredients.

Maseko has also expanded her culinary brand to the United States through pop-up restaurant experiences. She has appeared on American television programmes including Sister Circle and Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she presented cooking segments.

She competed on Celebrity MasterChef South Africa in 2015 and later served as a judge on Top Chef SA.