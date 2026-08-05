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Inside Precious Kofi’s intimate California wedding

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By Bulelwa Hoala

5 minute read

5 August 2026

05:31 pm

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Kofi first went public with her relationship in March 2026 before announcing her engagement on 23 June.

Precious Kofi

Precious Kofi and her husband, Irineu “Neu” Morais. Picture: Facebook

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South African TV personality and podcaster Precious Kofi has officially tied the knot.

The San Diego-based media personality shared stunning wedding photos on social media, announcing that she is now “Mrs Morais”.

She accompanied the post with the South African and Brazilian flag emojis, a nod to her husband’s nationality.

The wedding was attended by South African actress Bonnie Mbuli, who also co-hosts the First podcast with Kofi.

In a touching Instagram post, Mbuli congratulated her friend on the milestone.

“SEE WHAT THE LORD HAS DONE!!! Congratulations, my Precious @preciouskofi_. You were breathtaking. Your journey is one of resilience, grace and an extravagant display of God’s redemptive and unfailing love.”

Kofi first went public with her relationship in March 2026 before announcing her engagement on 23 June.

Who is Precious Kofi’s husband?

According to his public social media profile, Irineu “Neu” Morais is originally from Santos, São Paulo, Brazil, and now lives in San Diego, California.

He previously worked as a diver for Atlântico Serviços Técnicos Submarinos, a Brazilian marine engineering and underwater services company headquartered in Santos, São Paulo.

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Precious Kofi’s second marriage

This is Kofi’s second marriage.

She was previously married to Mr Schamel in 2011. The couple divorced in 2017 after six years together. Kofi has previously spoken openly about navigating divorce while raising her two children.

Reflecting on the end of her first marriage, she shared that she did not feel she was ready for marriage at the time.

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