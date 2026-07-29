Athie Cwele exits ‘Generations: The Legacy’ after nearly two years

The actor joined the show at the start of season 32.

Actor Athie Cwele will make his final appearance on Generations: The Legacy next month after nearly two years on the SABC1 soapie.

Cwele joined the show at the start of season 32 in 2025, playing the role of Kamogelo Moroka.

Speaking when he joined the production, Cwele said he was grateful for the opportunity.

“There are no words to express how it feels to be on a show as big as Generations. Above all, it’s a blessing to me, and I am grateful for the opportunity.”

His final episode is scheduled to air on 6 August 2026.

‘Generations: The Legacy’ moves to new timeslot

Cwele’s departure comes as Generations: The Legacy prepares for a new broadcast time.

Earlier this month, the SABC announced that Generations: The Legacy and Uzalo would swap timeslots from 27 July.

The long-running soapie moved from its longstanding 8pm slot to 8.30pm, while Uzalo now airs at 8pm.

SABC1 channel head Ofentse Thinane said both programmes would remain part of the channel’s prime-time schedule.

“Uzalo and Generations built these evenings together, and both remain exactly where they belong, at the heart of SABC 1 prime time. From 27 July, they simply trade places.

“Viewers will continue to enjoy both programmes back-to-back. Generations: The Legacy is not stepping out of prime time. It is closing it.”