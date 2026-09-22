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‘We should have known better’: MacG apologises over the late Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo joke

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

22 September 2026

02:37 pm

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MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka faced a backlash after making jokes about Moselakgomo on their podcast while she was still missing.

MacG

Picture: Mancgunleashed/Instagram

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Podcast and Chill host MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho has apologised for comments made during a previous episode about Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, who was reported missing after going for a run and was later found dead.

MacG apologised at the start of the latest episode of Podcast and Chill on Monday.

The apology comes after co-host Sol Phenduka apologised last week for remarks made during the same episode.

“Firstly, I just want to start by saying, on behalf of the network, myself, we want to profusely apologise for the comments we made in the previous episode,” MacG said.

‘We should have known better’

Moselakgomo, 38, was reported missing on 9 September after going for a run in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park. Her family later identified her body at the Germiston mortuary on 14 September.

The comments that sparked the backlash were made on the podcast while she was still missing.

During the episode, MacG joked: “You’d think the lady would keep on running.”

Phenduka then added a joke about someone seeing the number on a runner’s bib.

In his apology, MacG said the situation should not have been treated as a source of humour, even before Moselakgomo’s death was confirmed.

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“I’m not trying to make an excuse for what we did. I mean, as broadcasters, myself and Sol, as seasoned broadcasters, we should have done better. We should. We know better. We do,” he said.

“Even apart from just the fact that she ended up being brutally murdered, just her missing, you know, it wasn’t nothing to find any source of humour from.”

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