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Minnie Dlamini’s R897k bombshell: Why she’s taking MacG to court for R2.5m

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

4 minute read

7 September 2026

01:47 pm

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The dispute has subsequently developed into a much bigger conversation about misogyny and the treatment of women in South Africa's podcast and entertainment spaces.

Presenter Minnie Dlamini during the Absa Premiership Launch at Absa Contact Centre on July 29, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by Frennie Shivambu

Presenter Minnie Dlamini during the Absa Premiership Launch at Absa Contact Centre on July 29, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by Frennie Shivambu

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Minnie Dlamini says controversial podcast remarks cost her a R897 000 Nivea deal. Now she wants R2.5 million from MacG and Sol Phenduka.

Minnie Dlamini has revealed the staggering financial fallout she says followed controversial comments made about her on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The media personality is reportedly suing MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho and Sol Phenduka for R2.5 million, claiming remarks made about her personal life and body were degrading, misogynistic and dehumanising.

But the biggest twist in the legal battle is the R897 000 deal Dlamini says she lost. The R897,000 deal that allegedly vanished

According to TimesLIVE, Dlamini says the controversy did more than trigger social media backlash. She reportedly claims it cost her a R897 000 Nivea campaign.

The alleged loss puts a financial figure on the fallout, while Dlamini has also spoken about how the controversy affected her confidence and self-esteem.

For a personality whose career includes major television and commercial partnerships, the alleged loss represents a substantial professional blow.

What did MacG allegedly say?

The lawsuit reportedly relates to comments made on Podcast and Chill about Dlamini’s personal life and physical appearance.

Dlamini reportedly regards the remarks as hate speech, gender based discrimination and dehumanising.

The dispute has subsequently developed into a much bigger conversation about misogyny and the treatment of women in South Africa’s podcast and entertainment spaces.

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Podcast and Chill with MacG has developed a reputation for candid, often controversial discussions, but the Dlamini dispute has taken the conversation into potentially costly legal territory.

Minnie wants R2.5 million.

Dlamini is reportedly seeking R1 million for herself. But that is not the only destination for the money.

A further R1.5 million is reportedly being claimed for Women for Change, an organisation advocating for women’s rights. The structure of the claim means the legal battle could have implications beyond the two media personalities involved.

She reportedly said no to an apology.

MacG reportedly issued an apology after the comments caused controversy. Dlamini, however, reportedly rejected the apology and continued with legal action.

Her decision has ensured that the controversy is no longer confined to podcast clips, social media commentary and online outrage. Instead, the allegations are now at the centre of a multimillion-rand legal dispute.

The bigger podcast problem

The case comes as podcasts continue to wield enormous influence over South African pop culture.

Unlike traditional broadcasters, podcasts often operate with a more informal and unfiltered tone, creating space for conversations that can quickly go viral.

The alleged R897 000 Nivea deal is now one of the most eye-catching elements of the dispute.

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