‘Life has never been the same without her’: Nhlanhla Kunene remembers Nandi Nyembe

Actor Nhlanhla Kunene has paid tribute to legendary actress Nandi Nyembe, four months after her death.

Nyembe and Kunene starred together on Showmax’s drama series Adulting, playing grandmother MaGetty and grandson Mkhuseli, also known as Tsikitsiki.

Remembering the legendary actress

In an emotional post on Facebook, Kunene said Nyembe was his source of support, both on and off-screen.

“It’s been four months since Umagraiza passed away. Life has never been the same without her.

“Umagraiza (Nyembe) was my comfort, my laughter, my guide and my safety on and off-screen. When everything fell apart, she was still my anchor,” he wrote.

Nyembe passed away in August 2025 at the age of 75 after a long-term illness.

Kunene said he is still struggling to come to terms with her death.

“Losing her broke something in me that I’m still learning how to live with. I still reach for her in moments when life gets too heavy.

“I miss her presence, her voice, her strength, and the way she made everything feel a little less impossible,” he added.

Nandi Nyembe’s long-standing TV career

Nyembe had an illustrious career in South African television.

She was known for roles such as Gogo in Soul Buddyz, Big Jo in Erfsondes, MaZwide in House of Zwide, Ma ka Brian in 4Play: Sex Tips for Girls, Ntshebo Maloka in Hillside, Ma’ Mazibuko in Ashes to Ashes, and Gog’ Mkithi in Isibaya, among others.

