Mbuso Khoza parts ways with Ukhozi FM after 10 years of volunteering

Musician and actor Mbuso Khoza has parted ways with Ukhozi FM after 10 years of contributing to the station.

Khoza joined the broadcaster in 2016 as a contributor on Zulu culture and history. He worked alongside veteran presenter Lady D Khoza.

“It’s been a great 10 years of volunteering as a contributor on one of the biggest radio stations in the world, Ukhozi FM,” he wrote, announcing his departure.

“I have no one to thank but Lady D Khoza for believing in me since 2016.

“We started with a feature called Ijadu Le Afrika up to Ikhosomba lezi ngcitha buchopho,” he added.

Mbuso Khoza on furthering his studies

Khoza said he will be focusing on his studies as he is currently pursuing his Master’s Degree in Musical Theatre.

“Now that I’m going back to books… I thought I should let everyone know that I’m bowing out,” he added.

He is also continuing work on other projects, including the Amahubo Symphony, which returns to Johannesburg later this month.

The production, which debuted at Constitution Hill in September last year, explores Zulu identity, ancestral knowledge, and oral traditions.

“This is more than a concert. It is a cultural awakening. A re-anchoring of our identity.

“And, above all, an urgent act of preservation in the face of rapid erasure,” he previously shared.

The next performance of Amahubo Symphony is scheduled for 25 January at Constitution Hill.

The show blends Western and traditional instruments, featuring eight horns, six drums, a four-piece band, and a 16-member choir, Ijadu le Afrika.

Khoza said the performances aim to preserve elements of Zulu heritage that are at risk of being lost.

