‘Miracle mom’ Cici announces she’s expecting baby number two

Singer-actress Cici has announced she's expecting her second child with a stunning maternity shoot, a pregnancy she once feared would never happen.

Singer, actress and now two-time Grammy-nominated recording artist Busisiwe “Cici” Thwala has announced she’s expecting her second child, sharing a maternity shoot on Instagram on Monday that sent Mzansi into a frenzy of congratulations.

In the images, Cici wears a white skirt and black top, and in another shot, posed beside a grand piano, she cradles her baby bump. Her caption read: “Loved before we met, prayed for before we knew you, and cherished beyond words.”

The announcement quickly drew messages from fellow celebrities, including actress Siphesihle Ndaba, rapper and presenter Anele Zondo, and media personality Ayanda Thabethe.

Why this pregnancy means so much

Cici’s fans have dubbed her a “miracle mom” for good reason. Following an alleged domestic incident with her ex-partner and former producer Arthur Mafokate around 2017, Cici has said she suffered a fractured pelvis and required reconstructive surgery, with doctors reportedly telling her she may never be able to carry a child.

She went on to welcome her first child, son Dialo Prince, in May 2020, and has largely kept her marriage and family life out of the public eye, revealing only that she and her husband held private lobola negotiations.

A career built on resilience

Cici broke through in 2015-16 with her debut single Runaway, which topped charts and won her Best R&B Single and Best Styled Artist at the Metro FM Music Awards. She was discovered through a talent search linked to Mafokate’s SAADA and signed to his 999 Music label before moving to Ambitiouz Entertainment in 2017.

Since then she’s built an independent catalogue spanning three albums and hits including Hamba Juba, Thula (with DJ Zinhle), Amen (featuring Naledi Aphiwe) and Iqiniso. She’s also acted in Rhythm City, Generations and Kings of Joburg, and appeared in the film Red Room.



In August 2026, Cici was named to the Recording Academy’s Class of 2026, becoming an official Grammy voter. This milestone followed three Grammy nomination considerations for Busisiwe 2.0 the previous year, including Album of the Year.

The Mafokate legal battle continues

Cici’s relationship with Mafokate remains a live legal matter. He is suing her for R1.5 million in the Johannesburg High Court, alleging that her social media posts, in which she said he had tried to murder her, were defamatory and cost him business opportunities. Cici is contesting the claim and has demanded he prove the financial loss he alleges.