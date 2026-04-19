In case you missed it: Suspended Mpumalanga commissioner alleges interference | Senior Ekurhuleni official arrested | Joburg highway closed

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 19 April 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In today’s news, a suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner has made explosive claims of political and business interference in policing.

Meanwhile, another senior Ekurhuleni official has been arrested as corruption probes intensify.

Furthermore, a major Johannesburg highway has been shut after a gas tanker burst into flames, causing widespread disruption.

Weather tomorrow: 20 April, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms, disruptive rain, storm surge, disruptive winds and waves are expected on Monday. Full weather forecast here.

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EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi arrested

Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela has alleged political and business interference in policing within the province.

She claims certain individuals are influencing police operations, particularly in relation to crime and investigations, raising concerns about the integrity of law enforcement.

These allegations come amid ongoing scrutiny and investigations into her own conduct and leadership.

CONTINUE READING: Suspended Mpumalanga commissioner alleges political, business interference in policing

Another senior Ekurhuleni official arrested

Picture: iStock

Another senior official from the City of Ekurhuleni has been arrested in connection with alleged corruption and maladministration.

Authorities confirmed the arrest forms part of a broader crackdown on corruption within municipal structures. The official is expected to appear in court soon as investigations continue.

The arrest signals intensified efforts by law enforcement agencies to tackle fraud and corruption in local government.

It follows a series of similar arrests involving municipal officials in recent months. Officials say more arrests could follow as investigations widen.

CONTINUE READING: Another senior Ekurhuleni official arrested

Major Joburg highway closed after tanker fire

A gas tanker caught fire after being hit by a car on the N12. Picture: JMPD

A major highway in Johannesburg was closed after a gas tanker caught fire, causing significant disruption to traffic.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to contain the blaze and ensure public safety. Motorists were advised to avoid the area as authorities worked to extinguish the fire.

No immediate reports of fatalities were confirmed, but the incident raised concerns about road safety and hazardous material transport.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. The closure led to heavy traffic congestion across surrounding routes.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Major Joburg highway closed after gas tanker catches alight

Rising malaria cases spark concern in Gauteng

Picture: iStock

Health authorities in Gauteng have raised an alarm over a sharp increase in malaria cases and related deaths. Officials say the surge is linked to travel to malaria-endemic areas and delayed treatment. Residents have been urged to seek medical attention immediately if they show symptoms.

The Gauteng Department of Health has called for heightened vigilance among healthcare workers and the public.

Preventative measures, including the use of repellents and prophylaxis when travelling, have been emphasised. Authorities warn that failure to act quickly could lead to more fatalities.

CONTINUE READING: Rising malaria cases spark concern in Gauteng amid growing fatalities

Declaration offers support for small businesses

Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni. Picture: Gallo Images/ Fani Mahuntsi

Small business owners have been encouraged to take note of a new declaration aimed at supporting local economic development. It was highlighted during the National Local Economic Development (LED) Summit.

Government officials reaffirmed their commitment to creating an enabling environment for small businesses.

The declaration focuses on improving access to opportunities and fostering inclusive growth. Entrepreneurs are urged to engage with the framework to benefit from its provisions.

CONTINUE READING: Small business owner? Here’s the declaration that might help you

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Julius Mkhwanazi arrested| Ramaphosa warns countries| Mbalula dismisses Trump’s genocide claims