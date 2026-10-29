Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini’s 9-year-old son Shaka takes part in Netherlands art exhibition

Little Shaka is a celebrated artist.

Already a celebrated artist in Mzansi, South African youngster Shaka Madida is showcasing his artistic talent internationally.

At just nine years old, Shaka Madida is already taking his artistic talent beyond South Africa with his work being featured in an exhibition in the Netherlands.

The young artist’s parents are media personality Nandi Madida and Grammy Award-winning musician Zakes Bantwini. He is exhibiting his work at Connecting the World Through Art in Alkmaar.

The exhibition opens at the historic Kapelkerk, bringing together artists, students and communities from different cultural backgrounds. It aims to celebrate creativity and cultural exchange.

For Shaka, the showcase offers an opportunity to introduce his artistic expression to a wider international audience.

From birthday celebration to international exhibition

Shaka first attracted public attention in November 2025 when he celebrated his ninth birthday with his first solo art exhibition at Magugu House in Johannesburg.

Instead of hosting a conventional birthday party, the youngster marked the occasion by displaying his artwork. His special day turned into a celebration of his creative interests. He also made his first art sale that evening.

His parents have supported his artistic pursuits as he continues to explore his talent and develop his own creative voice.

His participation in the Netherlands exhibition is another step forward and a dream realised. It takes him from his first solo showcase in Johannesburg to an international platform where artists from different backgrounds share their work.

Art brings different cultures together

Connecting the World Through Art is designed to encourage cultural exchange. It provides visitors with an opportunity to experience different artistic perspectives.

The programme includes opportunities to meet participating artists. There is a live printmaking workshop led by artist and designer Isi de Jongh. Additionally, there are live music and DJ performances.

The exhibition is organised by students from Hogeschool Inholland Alkmaar in partnership with art marketing agency Novus Arte. Hochschule Mittweida in Germany and the Universidad de Zaragoza School of Arts in Spain are also involved.

Shaka’s participation is important because he gets to showcase how to create opportunities for young people to explore their interests. Moreover, they can share their work beyond their immediate communities.

His journey also offers an encouraging example for aspiring young creatives. It shows that opportunities to develop and showcase artistic talent can begin early.

Exhibition details

Connecting the World Through Art takes place at the Kapelkerk in Alkmaar, the Netherlands.

The exhibition runs on Thursday, 29 October, from 6pm to 10pm. On Friday, 30 October, it is open from 5pm to 9pm. On Saturday, 31 October, you can visit from noon to 4pm.

For anyone in the area, it’s the ideal opportunity to pop in and see what junior South African artists have to offer.

As Shaka continues to develop his artistic interests, South Africa looks forward to where this will take his artistic career.