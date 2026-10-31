WATCH: ‘The most responsible job you will ever have in your life’ – Helen Zille on motherhood, family life, politics and more

Zille was a recent guest on The Motherhood Network.

Helen Zille recently reflected on motherhood, raising her two sons, becoming a grandmother and the family experiences that have shaped her approach to leadership.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg mayoral candidate opened up during an interview with broadcaster Nandi Madida on The Motherhood Network.

The conversation explored Zille’s life beyond politics, including her childhood, her relationship with her younger sister and the responsibilities of raising children.

Zille spoke about her sister’s hearing disability and how it influenced her understanding of empathy.

“Deafness is a very, very difficult disability because it cuts you off from people. And I’ve seen my sister cut out in a lot of situations and it stresses me out no end,” she said.

She explained that her sister relies on lip-reading to communicate.

“She lip reads perfectly. And as long as she can see your face, she’ll hear what you’re saying,” Zille said.

“But when people turn away or don’t look at her or put their hands in front of their mouths, I get very upset about it.”

When Madida asked whether the experience had influenced her leadership style, Zille responded: “I hope I’m an empathetic leader.”

She acknowledged that she had developed an image of being fierce but said her actions were driven by the issues she cared about.

“The truth is, I’m not. I care about things and I do things because I care about things,” she said.

Helen Zille on parenting and responsibility

The discussion also addressed the responsibilities that come with raising children and the role parents play in shaping their futures.

Zille said being a parent was one of the most important responsibilities a person could take on.

“Being a parent is the most responsible job you will ever have in your life. The most responsible job you will ever have in your life. And it’s not to be taken lightly,” she said.

She also criticised fathers who abandon their children.

“I get incensed when men make babies and walk away from them. That is the thing that angers me most in South Africa. And if I could pass one law, if I was president for the day and I could pass one law of my choosing, it would be to deal with those men.

“So if you make a baby, it’s your responsibility. You don’t walk away from the girl who’s carried your child. And therefore, have safe sex. Don’t impregnate teenagers.”

Zille argued that children needed support from their parents, while government had a responsibility to provide access to essential services and opportunities.

Using a ladder as an analogy, she explained that the state should provide the opportunities children need to progress, while parents should help them stay on course.

“The parents have to be role models for their children. They have to hold that ladder firm. The parents can’t fall off the ladder,” she said.

She added that parents had to remain involved in their children’s lives and set an example through their own behaviour.

“They can’t be on alcohol and drugs. They can’t say to kids, do what you like. They can’t say, I’m not looking. I don’t care what you’re doing at school or anything,” she said.

Zille identified access to healthcare, early childhood development, education and student financial assistance as some of the support government should provide.

“Firstly, you must be born in a safe space so that you don’t get brain damage. You must get all your vaccinations,” she said.

She also listed subsidised preschool, decent primary and high school education, clinics and student financial aid as important steps in helping children progress.

Political journey

Zille also discussed her interest in politics, which she said began when she was young.

She explained that she wanted to help create a political environment that supported democracy, a free society, economic growth and the rule of law.

“All I knew that I wanted to get involved in politics to ensure that the political framework was conducive to democracy, to a free society, to economic growth, to the rule of law, all of those things. And I knew that from very young,” she said.

She recalled working with former Progressive Party MP Helen Suzman when she was the party’s only public representative in Parliament.

“We only had one public representative in the whole country. So we could never aspire to be public representatives, of course, because there was only one. And so we just worked for her and tried to grow the pool,” she said.

Zille said the party made a breakthrough in 1974 when six members were elected to Parliament.

“We got six people elected, which was a huge breakthrough. And now we’ve got hundreds and hundreds of public representatives,” she said.

Zille has since served as Cape Town mayor, Western Cape premier, DA leader and chairperson of the party’s federal council.