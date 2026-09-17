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‘We wanted to create something that was made for all of us’: Zakes Bantwini and Zolani Mahola on their collaboration

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

17 September 2026

06:00 am

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The track features lyrics across five South African languages.

Zakes Bantwini and Zolani Mahola

Picture: Supplied

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Musicians Zakes Bantwini and Zolani Mahola have joined forces on a new song, Where You Are.

The collaboration brings together elements of Afro House, Dance, Afro Tech and Folk. The track also incorporates saxophone, brass instruments and African percussion.

Zakes Bantwini and Zolani Mahola collaborate

Bantwini and Mahola said Where You Are was created as a song about community, belonging and collaboration.

The track features lyrics across five South African languages.

“As South Africans, we are often overlooked and undervalued, yet we can be unstoppable,” Bantwini said.

“We wanted to create something that was made for all of us, in a way that resonates individually.”

Both Bantwini and Mahola have previously been involved in high-profile collaborations.

Mahola co-wrote and performed with Shakira on Waka Waka, the official song of the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Bantwini won a Grammy alongside Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman for Bayethe in 2023.

The idea for Where You Are originated from a collaboration between creative agency Grid Worldwide and fintech company Lesaka Technologies.

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Mahola said the song developed into something broader than a music collaboration.

“The idea of Where You Are gave Zakes and me a reason to create something bigger than a song,” she said.

“It became an anthem about belonging, about recognising one another, celebrating what we can create together, and reminding South Africans that wherever you are, you have a place in this country and in its story.”

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