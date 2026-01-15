Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi’s friend found after alleged Kempton Park hijacking

The actress went on Facebook Live on Wednesday, pleading for help to rescue her friend.

Actress Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi says her friend has been located following an alleged hijacking in Kempton Park.

She said she had referred her friend for a wedding decoration job, but the person who contacted them was a criminal pretending to be a client.

“She said she was getting married next month and she wants a person who decorates, so I recommended my friend who is very good at her work, not knowing she was going to get robbed,” Nomsa said.

Tearing up during the live video, she expressed concern for her friend’s safety.

“The last call I had from her she was screaming and begging for her life,” she said.

Nomsa said she contacted the police but initially received no assistance.

“I spoke to the police, but they are not helping. This is my last resort,” she said, asking anyone who could assist to come forward.

Nomsa’s friend located

In the early hours of Thursday, Nomsa posted an update on social media, saying her friend had been found.

“I’m getting calls from people who say they are family; they say I must delete the video… but the video really helped me. The police phoned me and people assisted. But for my peace I removed the video.

“All I wanted was my friend to be found. They say they found them. Thanks to everyone that reached out, shared and prayed with me. I will keep updating you,” she wrote.

