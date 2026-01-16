Shebeshxt’s partner announces birth of their second child as musician remains behind bars

The couple previously lost their first-born daughter, Onthatile, in a car accident.

Musician Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, and his partner Kholofelo Moloto have welcomed their second child.

Moloto shared the news on TikTok, posting a photo of herself holding the newborn’s hand.

The businesswoman and content captioned the image, “Love of my life,” as congratulatory messages poured in.

The couple previously lost their daughter, Onthatile, in a car accident in 2024.

Shebeshxt remains behind bars

The announcement comes a few days after Shebeshxt was denied bail by the Polokwane High Court on 9 January.

The musician was arrested in November and faces nine charges, including three counts of attempted murder.

The Rato Laka hitmaker also spent the festive season in custody after the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court denied him bail on 17 December.

In delivering the ruling, magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi said the accused had failed to show exceptional circumstances that would justify his release.

“The accused failed to discharge the onus that exceptional circumstances exist which, if considered by this court, would be in the interest of justice that the accused be admitted to bail,” Netshiozwi said.

He added that the court had taken into account the conduct and character of the rapper.

“It is the conduct and the personality of the accused that caused the court to invoke the provisions which it has read into record.

“It is the accused person himself that can do personal introspection to avoid being in conflict with the law,” he said.

Shebeshxt remains in custody. His case is scheduled to be heard at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on 18 February.

