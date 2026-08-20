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‘Have a glass of shame’: Nomzamo Mbatha blasts City of Cape Town over R2.6 million studio apartment listing

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

20 August 2026

04:51 pm

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The listing showed an asking price of R2 595 000 for a 20m² unit with 0.5 bedrooms and one bathroom.

Nomzamo Mbatha

Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Supplied

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Actress and activist Nomzamo Mbatha sparked mixed reactions online after reacting to a Cape Town studio apartment listed for R2.595 million.

Sharing a screenshot of the Property24 listing on her Instagram Stories and tagging the City of Cape Town. Mbatha wrote: “Have a glass of shame.

“The things happening in the property market in that beautiful city is actually, deeply concerning,” she added.

The listing she shared was for a studio apartment at the ONE26 ON M development on Main Road in Sea Point.

The screenshot showed an asking price of R2 595 000 for a 20m² unit with 0.5 bedrooms and one bathroom.

Pictures: Screenshot

Social media reactions

Mbatha’s post has since been reshared on social media and here are a few reactions from X.

Lihle agreed with the actress, saying some people have become accustomed to high property prices.

“Truth be told, unfortunately some of our people see nothing wrong with that.”

Hlela said the prices were normal for the Sea Point area.

“This seems on brand for Sea Point… that market is definitely not for South Africans. This is what you find in New York, a glorified closet.”

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