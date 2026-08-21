Cape Town weekend weather: Here’s what residents need to know

The Mother City can expect slight rain on Saturday, while Sunday offers clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures.

Cape Town residents can expect a cool and partly wet start to the weekend before conditions improve on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Saturday will bring cloudy and overcast conditions across the Mother City, with temperatures expected to remain relatively mild during the day before a slight chance of rain in the evening.

Cloudy and cool Saturday

Saws forecasts a minimum temperature of 10°C and a maximum of 17°C for Saturday.

Early morning conditions will remain cloudy, with temperatures around 12°C at 2am and 8am. The forecast indicates cloudy conditions at 2pm, when temperatures are expected to reach 17°C.

By 8pm, residents can expect “slight rain”, with the temperature dropping to around 13°C.

The chance of rain stands at 30%, with an expected rainfall amount of 3mm.

Humidity will remain high throughout the day, reaching 95% during the early morning and falling to 70% by the afternoon before rising again to 90% in the evening

Winds will remain light at about 9.26km/h, with directions shifting from south-southwest in the early hours to north, northwest and southwest later in the day

Clearer conditions on Sunday

Sunday is expected to bring a significant improvement in conditions, with Saws forecasting “clear skies” during the early morning, afternoon and evening.

The day will start at around 12°C before temperatures rise to a maximum of 18°C in the afternoon.

The Sunday forecast gives a minimum temperature of 11°C and a maximum of 18°C, with no rainfall expected.

Saws forecasts 0mm of rainfall.

Conditions will be “partly cloudy” around 8am before clearing later in the day.

Humidity will start at 90% in the early morning, fall to 65% in the afternoon, and rise to 85% by the evening.

Winds will also strengthen during the afternoon and evening, reaching 18.52km/h, or 10 knots, while coming from a south-southeasterly direction.

For residents making weekend plans, Saturday is likely to require preparation for cooler, cloudier conditions and possible evening rain, while Sunday is expected to offer clearer skies and slightly warmer temperatures.